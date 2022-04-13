Rainbow road from St Arnaud to Hanmer to open for 10 days

The Rainbow road from Lake Rotoiti to Hanmer Springs will open from Easter Friday.

A back-country road through the upper South Island will be open this Easter.

Rainbow Station leaseholder Phillip Cropp said the Rainbow road would open for 10 days from Easter Friday.

The road crosses private land between St Arnaud and Hanmer Springs through both Rainbow and Molesworth Stations, and is 112 kilometres long.

While the road is usually open during the summer months, numerous washouts meant the track needed work this year, requiring it to stay closed.

Stu Hunt/Stuff Stuff reporter Stu Hunt rode the Rainbow road in 2021.

The road was open last weekend, and Cropp said the route would open again from April 15 to April 25 and then close for the rest of the year.

Cropp said the Rainbow road was the original road from Christchurch to Blenheim. It was excavated in the 1950s, when pylons were built to supply electricity to the top of the south.

Area names such as Turk Ridge, Mt Balaclava and Crimea Range all date to the area’s European exploration in the 1850s.

The Cropp family trust purchased the lease for Rainbow Station in 2016 from Lone Starr Farms.

The area was “beautiful” country, Cropp said.

The route takes in popular attractions such as Hell’s Gate, the Island Saddle and Lake Tennyson.

The Island Saddle was the highest road in New Zealand, and led to Lake Tennyson, an alpine lake and a popular spot for fishing and picnicking.

The gorge, Hell’s Gate, was like being “on the moon”, Cropp said.

The winding road is not sealed and while four-wheel-drives are recommended, many used two-wheel-drive cars.

The road is popular with motorcyclists, with Stuff reporter Stu Hunt completing the road in two days with friends last year.

Cyclists and trampers also use the area, with the popular bike race Rainbow Rage following the route.

Rainbow Road users pay a fee to help with the upkeep of the route.

Currently, vehicles are charged $40, motorbikes $20, and bicycles $5. Trampers are free of charge.