Tearoom Thousand: Motorcyclist's epic tearoom tour around the South Island

Shannon McDougall rode his motorcycle to five tearooms in one day - a journey that took him all over the South Island.

Riding through the night on the first weekend of winter, Shannon McDougall was in a race against closing time.

The keen motorcyclist had an ambitious adventure ahead of him – a 1500km loop of the South Island. And he had to complete it before Teviot Tearooms shut up shop the following evening.

It was a mission of McDougall’s own making, inspired by a recent Stuff Travel article about New Zealand’s best tearooms. With five dotted around the South Island, he thought it would be a fun challenge to try to visit them all in one day.

Plotting each pitstop on a map, he discovered the full route added up to just under 1000 miles. He tacked on an extra 100km loop at the end, to bring it up to the official milestone. And so, the “Tearoom Thousand” was born.

Embarking on the trip over King’s Birthday weekend, McDougall planned to set off from his home in Roxburgh, Central Otago on Friday night, heading over to the West Coast and riding up to reach Reefton by 7am, when The Broadway Tearooms and Bakery opened.

Supplied Shannon McDougall’s epic motorcycle journey was inspired by a Stuff article about New Zealand’s top tearooms.

He would cut back across the South Island through the Lewis Pass, then down State Highway 1 to the Cheviot Tearooms. From there, he would continue south to the Teapot Inn in Temuka, followed by the Lagonda Tearooms in Ōamaru.

His final stop just so happened to be his local – the Teviot Tearooms. The only problem was, he wasn’t sure how long it would stay open.

“I’d gone down there and talked to them and they said it could be 5pm or 6pm, it depended on how busy the day was,” McDougall said.

“So that added a bit of spice to the journey.”

Supplied His first stop was The Broadway Tearooms and Bakery in Reefton.

Motorcycles are McDougall’s passion outside of being the principal of Tokoiti School.

He’s a member of the Iron Butt Association, which is dedicated to safe, long-distance riding. Over the years, he’s been involved in a number of challenges, including helping to organise the annual TT2000 long-distance motorcycle rally, where riders cover 2000km in a weekend.

Last year, he came up with a unique route that saw participants stop at small rural schools around the South Island, inspired by his own pupils who follow his rides with interest.

“It’s a way to share my passion, but also share my passion for maths,” he said.

“For some kids, maths can be a challenging subject. But this helps link it to everyday life – all the planning and navigating and timings.”

Supplied The trusty Suzuki V-Strom 1000 parked outside Cheviot Tearooms.

McDougall uses a satellite tracking system called Spotwalla, which allows users to follow along in real time. As well as being used by the long-distance riding community to verify the journeys – making sure riders have actually done the distances they’ve claimed – it’s also a useful safety tool.

“I ride on my own mostly, and when it’s 2am and you’re up the West Coast and it’s starting to snow, you want a way to call for help if you need it.”

Fortunately, McDougall didn’t encounter too much bad weather on his latest trip.

He set off on his Suzuki V-Strom 1000 around 10pm, avoiding forecast snow on the Haast Pass. Reaching the West Coast town of Ross just before 5am, he pulled into a rest area and laid down beside his bike for a quick kip.

Supplied Tucking into a cheese and pineapple sammie at Lagonda Tearooms in Ōamaru.

He arrived at Reefton shortly after 7am, rewarding himself with a strawberry milk from The Broadway Tearooms & Bakery. He also opted for light refreshments at Cheviot Tearooms and the Teapot Inn – an orange juice, followed by a chocolate bar.

Feeling slightly more peckish by the time he reached Ōamaru, he grabbed a cheese and pineapple sandwich at Lagonda Tearooms.

By 5pm, he was approaching Roxburgh – right on schedule to make it to Teviot Tearooms. But to be sure, he enlisted some backup.

Supplied Stopping for a chocolate bar at the Teapot Inn in Temuka.

“My wife had rung to see where I was and said, ‘do you want me to go down and order some tea to keep them open?’”

He celebrated ticking off all the tearooms with a local classic – a Jimmy’s pie.

Then, he carried on south to complete the additional 100km loop – taking his journey to 1642km in total, completed in just over 22 hours.

Supplied Shannon and his wife Joanna enjoying a Jimmy’s pie at Teviot Tearooms.

That made him eligible for the Iron Butt Association’s “SaddleSore 1600K” certificate, for riders who complete a journey of at least 1600km within a 24-hour period.

McDougall said it had been an epic experience and he had enjoyed the tearooms theme – though he admitted one crucial aspect was lost on him.

“I’m not a tea drinker.”