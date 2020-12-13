The most underrated tiny towns of New Zealand

New Zealand's tiny towns are home to some of our best hidden gems, from an emerald lake, to cliffs that look like they're from the moon.

Brook Sabin and Radha Engling are travelling around New Zealand on a 100-day road trip.

Here are their favourite tiny towns they've come across on their travels.

St Bathans: Central Otago

Brook Sabin/Stuff The emerald lake at St Bathans is an old mining pit.

This lovingly restored mining town – which hugs the side of an emerald lake – is the heritage equivalent of finding a pot of gold at the end of a metal road.

St Bathans began as a tent city after gold was struck in 1861, and quickly turned into a bustling town with 13 hotels, banks, a hospital and even a jailhouse.

By 1934, the enormous mine pit was starting to encroach on the town, so it was allowed to fill with water; creating a magical blue lake, lined with lunar-like cliffs. The result is a stunningly beautiful scar on the landscape.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Heritage buildings still line the lake at St Bathans.

Grab lunch at the Vulcan Hotel, constructed of mudbrick in 1882, then stroll around the lakeside walkways. The stone schoolhouse, Anglican mudbrick church, and original post office still stand today.

Clyde: Central Otago

Brook Sabin/Stuff Clyde is full of character.

When visiting St Bathans, you'll want to continue your drive to Clyde, less than an hour away. The historic mining town has a renewed sense of energy, complete with boutique shops, a five-star heritage hotel (The Lord Clyde) and an exceptional restaurant, Olivers.

Don’t miss the short drive to Cromwell and its beautifully restored old town.

Karamea: West Coast

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Ōpārara Arch looms over the landscape.

This tiny West Coast town is an excellent base for some of the country's most intrepid day trips. Start with the Ōpārara Basin; an extensive set of limestone caves that were formed over 35 million years.

There are two outstanding walking tracks; the first to the Ōpārara Arch – the largest natural rock arch in the Southern Hemisphere. The second is the smaller Moria Gate Arch, which you can descend using a chain to walk inside.

The highlight of the area is, however, a 15-kilometre subterranean maze known as the Honeycomb Caves. You can explore just over a kilometre on a special guided tour, which reveals stunning underground waterfalls and even moa bones.

Oban: Stewart Island

Brook Sabin/Stuff No matter the weather, it’s always a good time to visit Oban.

One of the country's most charming small towns is Oban, the capital of Stewart Island. Almost all the 450 or so people who call our third largest island home live in the town itself, and the South Sea Hotel is the centre of gravity. Here, locals gather for quiz nights beside visitors tucking into a hearty serving of locally caught cod.

If you're looking for something to do over summer, there are still plenty of flights for $112.50 each way – and you get the thrill of landing on a little airstrip up in the hills.

Once on the island, you'll have the charming little village to explore, alongside dozens of walking tracks. Stewart Island is ordinarily a favourite with overseas tourists, so this may be the last summer to explore without the usual crowds.

Ahipara: Far North

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Huts is the latest accommodation to open in Ahipara.

This little surf village, near Kaitāia, has the potential to be the next Raglan and it's finally taken another step towards that with a beautiful new place to stay.

"The Huts" is all about minimalist rustic luxury, with an intense focus on the environment. They are designed to look like the seaweed picker huts that are dotted around the nearby reef. Inside, the basic pared-back interior has a sense of calm that makes it easy to relax.

The bedding is made from a natural sunflower foam (ultra-comfortable and without any nasty chemicals) and the duvet is organic cotton. In the morning, fresh hot bread arrives at your doorstep, to be enjoyed with organic treats and spreads.

The Huts has a distant view of the surfing mecca Shipwreck Bay, but the most enjoyable part is falling asleep at night to the roar of the waves.

This is a place designed for sleep-ins and long walks on the beach – you have 90 miles at your disposal. (Although, technically, 90 Mile Beach is actually 55 miles long.)

Ōmārama: Waitaki

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Clay Cliffs is just $5 per car to visit.

If you're keen to see some of the country's best mountain scenery the drive from Queenstown to Mackenzie is a must. You get a resort-style experience in Queenstown, a scenic drive through Cromwell, the Lindis Pass and Lake Pūkaki, then the grandeur of Aoraki/Mount Cook to finish it off.

On this journey, spend a night in Ōmārama, visiting the dramatic Clay Cliffs – which look like they are straight from Turkey’s Cappadocia, known for its lunar-like landscape.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Hot Tubs Ōmārama is the perfect place to unwind after a long day driving.

In the evening, soak in a private pool at Hot Tubs Ōmārama before the drive up through Twizel to Aoraki/Mt Cook the next morning.

Reefton: West Coast

If you're a gin lover, Reefton is a must-add to your small-town hit list. The old goldmining stronghold seemed destined for a slow decline until budding entrepreneurs decided to focus on restoration, and making gin the big game in town.

In 2017 the Reefton Distilling Co was formed, combining pure mountain water with a host of high country botanicals to create a uniquely West Coast drop.

The distillery has won a host of international awards and raised more than $3 million to expand its operation. For $35, experience a small tour of the factory then go on a sensory journey through the rainforest with a tasting at the bar.

There are now plans for a bigger distillery alongside a blueprint to reinvigorate the town with other tourist attractions. The gold rush may be over, but the gin rush is under way.

Whangamōmona: Taranaki

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Whangamōmona Hotel is also the “passport office”.

The tiny town of Whangamōmona will swell to about 60 times its population in January to celebrate Independence Day.

The village is found in the remote heart of the Forgotten World Highway; an enchanting drive through thick bush and rolling farmland in Taranaki's hinterland.

The village jokingly declared itself a republic in 1989 and has since elected a goat – among many unusual candidates – the president.

On January 23, 2021, the village holds its bi-annual election, where numbers swell from the 50 usual residents to more than 3000.

You'll need to buy a $5 passport to enter (border staff take up positions on the road). When you arrive – according to Independence Day proceedings – "there will be sheep, possums, dogs, a cow and even slippery, slimy eels" alongside stalls selling "local delicacies".

Franz Josef: West Coast

Brook Sabin/Stuff Franz Josef is hoping for a busy summer.

The small glacier village has been hit hard by Covid-19; it was home to one of the busiest helipads in the southern hemisphere ferrying tourists to the glaciers, but it's now much quieter.

However, the town is beginning to spark back into life: the five-star Te Waonui Rainforest Retreat has come out of hibernation and is offering substantial discounts to attract Kiwis. Likewise, the neighbouring Glacier Hot Pools reopened this month.

After a day hiking to the glaciers, soak in the hot pools before unwinding in a heavenly hotel – you won't get a chance to do it any cheaper.

Rāwene: Far North

Brook Sabin/Stuff Rāwene’s waterfront is full of character and great places to get coffee.

This charming little town in the Hokianga Harbour is brimming with rustic charm; colourful buildings line the waterfront representing its own style of renaissance.

Rāwene is the third oldest European settlement in the country, and is full of interesting tales and character buildings to match. Catch the ferry across to Kohukohu, which describes itself as being full of "musicians, artists, writers, forward thinkers, environmentalists, conservationists, craftspeople and gardeners". It's a quaint little place – a village of yesteryear – where housie is still played on Thursday nights.

Where to stay:

Clyde: The Lord Clyde from a night $265. See: thelordclyde.co.nz

Ahipara: The Huts, from $220 a night. See: thehuts.co.nz

Franz Josef: Te Waonui Rainforest Retreat starts from $220 a night. See: tewaonui.co.nz

