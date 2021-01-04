Five of the South Island's quirkiest small towns

Tucked away in a quiet slice of Otago is the only car punt in the Southern Hemisphere, and it's easily the most unusual piece of road in New Zealand. And best of all: it's free.

With the borders closed, interest in road trips around New Zealand is at record levels. And so too is the Kiwi love affair with coming across hidden gems.

Here are five of the most unusual tiny towns hidden around the South Island, sure to add some unexpected spice to that roadie.

Tuatapere – New Zealand’s sausage capital

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tuatapere’s sign greets you with an enthusiastic sausage.

Tuatapere’s welcome sign greets me with a big flaking sausage, in a hat, with its mouth wide open, ready to give me a hug. Forget meat sweats, here the meat wants to embrace you. Interestingly enough, the town’s enthusiastic sausage mascot has arms, but no legs – making it more like a seal, than a human.

Tuatapere is wedged between Fiordland and Invercargill, and its banger billboard declares you have entered New Zealand’s sausage capital. The sign has the hoarding equivalent of dandruff; it looks like it was painted in the 1970s and left to decay.

Aside from being the “wurst” capital of New Zealand, the sign informs me it’s the “last NZ town to see the summer sun set (sic)”. But wait, in true Suzanne Paul fashion, there is much more the town offers. So much more, in fact, they have decided to bullet point the town’s highlights.

End of Highway 99.

Most Southwestern town.

Gateway to Southern Fiordland Lake Tracks.

Access to Hauroko, NZ’s deepest lake.

Midway on the Southern Scenic Route.

If you’re not visiting the Four Square, the main thing to do in town is give the “world-famous” sausages a try – known as Tuatapere Sausages. You can try them at Tui Base Camp.

Papatowai – “hairy right cheek of Southland”

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Lost Gypsy is a must stop when in town.

Among the stunningly beautiful Catlins is a place New Zealand artist Blair Somerville jokingly calls “the hairy right cheek of Southland”. Welcome to Papatowai.

In reality, this humble local legend has created the biggest attraction in town – known as the “The Lost Gypsy.”

The sign outside reads “fine acts of junk”, and inside you’ll find the most eclectic mix of weird and wonderful creations you are likely to ever see. Like a sheep skeleton riding a bike, and when you wind a wheel, its jaw opens and shuts – giving the impression it’s laughing. Or find an incredible whale sculpture that swims in the air when you wind another lever. These are just a few of the dozens of creations you’ll come across.

I found it much more interesting than Te Papa – it is a museum of moving art. And no trip to the Catlins is complete without a visit.

Tuapeka Mouth – the village frozen in time

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Punt at Tuapeka Mouth is operated by a pulley system.

The tiny community of Tuapeka Mouth, near Balclutha, was once a former mining stronghold – and now sits largely empty. However, there is one piece of significant New Zealand history still left – and it’s used to get cars across the Clutha River.

It’s called “The Punt", which at first glance looks like something you might find as part of a shonky river crossing in Cambodia. It essentially consists of two old boats, joined together with a plank, that you drive your car on. The well-worn appearance is due to its age; the punt was first installed in 1896 as a way of connecting a remote gold mining camp to the other side of the river. People, horses, cattle and sheep flocked to use it. A new model was installed in 1915 and is still largely the same today.

It’s free to use, and the only one still operating in the Southern Hemisphere.

St Bathans – the most beautiful ghost town

Brook Sabin/Stuff St Bathans sits on beautiful lake which was once a mining pit.

This lovingly restored mining town in Central Otago – which hugs the side of an emerald lake – is the heritage equivalent of finding a pot of gold at the end of a metal road. But it’s also haunted.

What began as a tent city after gold was struck in the 1860s soon transformed into a boomtown with 13 hotels, a hospital, two banks and many businesses, including women who worked at night.

One of those, known as Rose, worked out of Room 1 at the Vulcan Hotel – and as the story goes, she was brutally murdered.

Since then, her ghostly presence has become a thing of legend – reportedly only haunting men. Paranormal investigator Mark Wallbank wrote on this blog, “there have been many reports of lights going on and off, doors creaking, drops in temperature, phantom footsteps, ghostly apparitions, and mysterious shadows seen at the foot of the bed. Groaning is heard in hallways, kettles boil without being turned on, and doors lock themselves.”

St Bathans is a short diversion from the new Central Otago Touring Route, which links Dunedin and Queenstown in a series of picturesque mining towns. It’s the car equivalent of doing the Otago Rail Trail.

Burkes Pass – New Zealand’s retro town

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Three Creeks village is worth a stop on the way to Tekapo.

It’s hard to compete with the natural beauty of Lake Tekapo, so nearby Burkes Pass has gone in completely the opposite direction – creating human-made beauty. In this tiny town you’ll find a retro village named “Three Creeks” and it’s full of corrugated iron shops, shiny 1950s cars and a coffee caravan.

You’ll find it on the road between Fairlie and Tekapo, and it’s such an unusual sight – and contrast to the mountain scenery – it’s hard not to stop. It’s New Zealand’s very own little cowboy town.

What’s the most unusual town you’ve come across in New Zealand? Let us know in the comments below, and we might just feature it in an upcoming story...