The best summer roadies to escape the crowds

These drives are full of spectacular scenery, and you shouldn't find them jammed with other summer holidaymakers.

New Zealand is one of the most beautiful countries in the world to explore by car. During Covid-19 border closures, I drove more than 9000 kilometres in an electric car around our beautiful homeland, and here are my favourite trips.

The hidden side of Northland

Tens of thousands of Kiwis head north over summer, searching for golden beaches and warmer weather. While the east coast of Northland swells with tourists, try getting off the beaten track on the west coast. It's wildly beautiful, charmingly rustic – and steeped in fascinating history.

Start by heading through Dargaville to visit the magical Kai Iwi Lakes. On a clear windless day, the waters have an almost French Polynesia feel about them – it's like Bora Bora in the bush.

After a cool-off at the lakes, weave north through the ancient Waipoua Forest – home to our largest kauri tree – before reaching the golden shores of the Hokianga Harbour.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The picturesque Hokianga town of Rāwene.

Here you can go sandboarding at the Rangi Point Sand Dunes and explore the enchanting little town of Rāwene, complete with its overwater shops. You can also learn about Kupe, the famed Māori explorer, at the new $9.6 million cultural centre called Manea Footprints of Kupe.

While in Rāwene, catch the vehicle ferry to the other side of the harbour and explore the quaint village of Kohukohu. There you'll find the Historic Kohukohu Villa, one of the country's oldest homes and a beautiful place to spend the night.

The forbidden road

Brook Sabin/Stuff A view from the Wilmot Pass looking down on Doubtful Sound.

This road trip will force you to become a passenger - but that'll mean you can enjoy the view even more.

Doubtful Sound is one of the most magnificent places in New Zealand. The fiord was named Patea by early Māori, meaning 'place of silence'. And it's so remarkably unspoilt you'll be witnessing the same scenery that greeted Captain Cook in 1770. Aside from a wharf and tiny village servicing fishing boats, the landscape is as it's been sitting for millennia.

Getting there is quite an adventure. It first involves a ferry across Lake Manapōuri. From there, you tackle one of the least-known roads across the Southern Alps: the Wilmot Pass. You'll board a bus to traverse the private road, weaving through ancient peaks and enormous waterfalls to emerge at the serene Doubtful Sound. Once you get there, you'll take a magical cruise along the fiord. It’s one of New Zealand’s best day trips, using a road most of us never knew existed.

Summer with snow

Brook Sabin/Stuff The drive to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park is stunning any time of year.

If you're after snowcapped mountains for summer, one of the best road trips is from Queenstown to Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Start in Queenstown before heading through the Lindis Pass and Ōmārama, where you can see the Mars-like Clay Cliffs. It’s also an excellent play to stop for the night, and soak at Hot Tubs Ōmārama. The next day, continue your journey past Lake Pūkaki to Aoraki/Mt Cook, which is covered in snow year-round. There you can take the southern hemisphere's only ski plane to land on the Tasman Glacier, the longest in New Zealand. Alternatively, you can take on the Hooker Track; this three-hour return walk is one of the most beautiful day walks in the country – just make sure to pick a clear day, so you can enjoy the mountains.

If you really want to treat yourself, spend a night at the Hermitage Hotel and book a room with views of Aoraki/Mt Cook. On a clear day, you’ll wake up with an incredible view of New Zealand’s tallest mountain – where you can watch the clouds swirl around its peak.

End your trip by driving to Christchurch, or head back to Queenstown along the same route. It's such a beautiful drive that you won't mind doing it all again.

The North Island's wild side

Brook Sabin/Stuff The coastal road to Cape Palliser.

Most people think of the Wairarapa as wine country, but beyond the vineyards, you'll find an excellent day trip to Cape Palliser, where wild weather has sculpted a spectacular coastline.

Start your trip with a 1.5-hour return walk to the remarkable Putangirua Pinnacles. Here you'll find towering pillars in a remote valley, which was used to film part of Peter Jackson's Return of the King.

The next stop is the fishing village of Ngāwī. You'll know when you've arrived because of the bulldozers lining the beach. These are used to get boats into the sea, which is often very rough. It's widely claimed to be home to more bulldozers per head of population than anywhere in the world.

A short drive further around the coast you’ll reach the Cape Palliser Lighthouse, where a 258-step climb will reveal stunning views - even across the South Island on a clear day.

This article was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Read more about our partnership content here.