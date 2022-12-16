How to survive a road trip with young children

All of the essentials packed and ready to go.

Some say the best part of travelling with young children is the moment right after you strap them in, close the door and walk by yourself to the driver's seat - it’s two seconds of absolute silent bliss.

Shutting yourself in the confined space of a car and travelling long distance with little ones can be an unforgettable – and restless – adventure.

It certainly pays to be prepared, so here are simple tips to help the entire family enjoy the journey from A to B.

Plan your route

Plan ahead by researching rest areas, playgrounds, bathrooms and ice cream stops, which can be either added to your itinerary or saved in the back of your mind for emergency pitstops.

For younger children you might want to consider planning your departure around nap times when travelling. If your child can snooze for the first hour of the journey then consider that a big win.

If travelling long distance, and your budget allows, break up the route with overnight stays until you reach your destination.

Bring plenty of snacks

123rf Snacks are key.

I cannot stress this enough. Snacks are the key to pleasant road travel.

Mix favourites with new options to keep things interesting. Avoid sticky, messy options and instead bring snacks in prepackaged pouches or boxes to make your life easier.

Variation is key for younger children. Bento lunch boxes are a great way to make food look attractive and separate items in one handy container. Aim for something healthy, something delicious and something substantial.

Create a treasure hunt around the back seat hiding various snacks within arm’s reach. It’s also worth having a haul of treats in the front of the car that can be passed around when the time is right.

Throw your rule book out the window

Parents who have ever scraped raisins out of a car seat will know that you can’t stress about every loose crumb. The aforementioned lunch box will likely end up on the floor so don’t worry about keeping everything in order.

Does it matter if your toddler insists on bringing 30 essential soft toys along for the ride? Ditch them when they aren’t looking.

It’s OK to relax some of your rules in the small confined space; the most important thing is getting to your destination safely.

It is crucial for the driver to ensure that, despite whatever chaos is happening in the back seat, you keep your eyes and focus locked on the road ahead.

Drive as far as possible in one go

123RF Make sure everyone uses the bathroom before you leave.

Like ripping off a plaster, you’ll want to get the journey over with as soon as possible. Only you will know when it is the right time to pull over and give the family a much-needed change of scenery.

If the children are happy, keep going; if they are restless, they can deal with it. To avoid unnecessary stops, make sure everyone uses the bathroom before you leave.

Include some fun moments for all. In the summer months why not treat the family to an ice cream stop?

Prepare entertainment

When you don’t have the mental capacity to sit through hours of nursery rhymes, make a playlist of bearable family-friendly audiobooks and road trip songs that the whole family can appreciate.

The beauty of streaming services is that you can download your favourite series for later. Load up your phone or tablet with plenty of kid-friendly options that you can play once the novelty of road travel has worn off - perhaps once you leave the driveway. And if you’re concerned about too much screen time, how about a learning app on your tablet?

Child-friendly headphones are made to fit around little heads and usually come with built-in limiters to reduce the volume. Traditional car games like I-spy, 20 questions, ‘spot the red car’ and ‘I’m thinking of an animal’ are failsafe options when you are on your last legs.