Looking bear, there and everywhere for lost teddy Roar, Otto's 'best buddy'

The pair have been almost inseparable since Otto was given Roar by his oma when he was a baby.

A North Island-wide search for a 4-year-old’s “best little buddy” has begun after Otto lost his teddy bear, Roar, on a road trip around New Zealand.

The family were on a work/holiday trip from Hawai’i to New Zealand, with Mum, Zelda Keller, in the country as part of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship.

The bear – a gift to Otto from his oma when he was a baby – was first suspected lost when they group arrived at a motel in Lower Hutt.

Before then, they had been in Auckland, Raglan, New Plymouth and Wellington Central.

Keller said she had contacted all the hotels they had stayed at, with none able to find the lost bear.

The family are now appealing to the public for sightings of Roar.

“We think maybe he fell out along the way – at a gas station or when we were stopping for food.”

The pair were often found together – with Roar tagging along for walks in the stroller or on the aeroplane, she said.

Supplied Otto and Roar enjoy some snacks on a plane trip.

Otto has been pretty sad and has been worrying about Roar since the bear’s disappearance, Keller said, and has been asking lots of questions about where he could be.

“We have been having a lot of conversations [about him] – I did say maybe another family found him and he got a new lease on life.

“It’s his best little buddy.”

Do you think you’ve seen Roar? Email ryan.anderson@stuff.co.nz

Keller said she and her partner, Andy, were juggling their three young kids on the road trip, of which Otto is the oldest, so Roar could’ve slipped away at any point.

“Please help me bring Roar back to Hawai’i,” Otto said in a message through his mum.

The family are now back in the US, and are considering a move to New Zealand in August.

They’re hoping that someone along their travel route has found Roar, so he and Otto can be reunited.