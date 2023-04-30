Everything to see and do on a family-friendly South Island road trip

One of the most popular drives from Christchurch, the roadie to Queenstown can take about six hours, but the most fun part of a road trip is all the exciting stops you can have along the way.

Make it a day, or make it a week, here are some of the must stop places with kids.

Scenic Route 72: Hidden gems in Mid-Canterbury

Heading south on Scenic Route 72, the Rakaia Gorge is your first natural wonder and on a clear day, with no previous rain, the turquoise water glitters in the sunlight. You can enjoy more of this view with a walk along the Rakaia Gorge Walkway (1-3 hours) or kids can get an adrenalin hit on the Discovery Jet.

The cute town of Methven sits in the shadow of Mt Hutt and is a great place to grab a coffee and if you’re after a meal that will feed an athlete, farmer or ravenous child (cue: great portion sizes) Primo e Secundo is the place.

Highland Farm Stay Twizel.

Those heading off the beaten track will love the Ashburton Lakes, which are an ode to yesteryear. A handful of electricity-free cabins and no cell reception is what greets you with the stunning high country lake scenery.

Lake Camp and Lake Heron make for perfect picturesque picnic spots. Or if your family loves the Lord of the Rings, Mt Sunday is the film location of Edoras which you just can’t miss.

Backyard Travel Family Lake Heron, Ashburton Lakes.

Pick up a big ice cream at the Mt Somers General Store, then follow State Highway 72 to Geraldine and the flagship Barker’s Foodstore. Not only do you get to taste a range of their jams, relishes and dessert toppings, you can mix up your favourite syrup drinks, with still or sparkling water. The kids love trying a new flavour each time we visit. Stay for lunch, the food is delicious.

Where to stay: Methven's Ski Time has beautiful modern apartments with full kitchens. Kids 7 and under eat for free from the kid’s menu at the restaurant. See: skitime.co.nz

Mackenzie Country: The lakes and mountains

Peter’s Lookout, Mt Cook Road.

You won’t forget the moment you drive down the hill and see icy blue Lake Tekapo. But now, it’s time for some family fun, so visit Tekapo Springs to relax in the hot pools or strap on some skates, as the huge ice skating rink is now open. Their skating pass gives you all day access, great for families to come and go as they please.

It’s worth staying overnight here so you can experience the Tekapo Springs stargazing and hot pool experience in the evening. Wait for the kids' eyes to pop out when they see the craters of the moon and the rings of Saturn in real life through the enormous telescope.

If you haven’t been to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park before, it’s a New Zealand must do and the scenic drive you’ve been waiting for. The visitor centre at Lake Pukaki and Peter’s Lookout are great family photo locations.

An early start will give you the incredible Hooker Valley Track practically to yourself, or head for the leg burner Sealy Tarns Track, for a 1.5-2-hour climb to mountain paradise. Or explore icebergs up close with the Glacier Explorers boat tour in the beautiful Tasman Lake.

Omarama Clay Cliffs.

As you road trip further south, make a stop at High Country Salmon just out of Twizel. Kids can see the salmon swimming in the ponds and feed them for free, and you can even book a “catch a fish” experience. The quality is top-notch and they provide paper and ice packs so you can take it with you for dinner.

The Omarama Clay Cliffs are a little gem of a walk, taking only 10-15 minutes to reach this natural wonder. These tall pinnacles feel otherworldly and the kids will love exploring all the nooks and crannies. Kids will get covered in dust and proper shoes are recommended, there were many a broken jandal on this slippery journey (not by us, we read the sign).

This track is on private land and there is a small $5 donation fee per car.

Where to stay: Peppers Bluewater Resort in Tekapo have hugely spacious apartments with lake views with enough room to stay for a week. Their breakfast buffet will fuel the family for all their road trip adventures. See: peppers.co.nz/bluewater

Central Otago: Golden autumn

Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail.

Cromwell just comes alive in autumn with shades of glittering gold lighting up the banks of Lake Dunstan. But you won’t find this on the main road south. Head to the Cromwell Heritage Precinct, the quaint stone village on the shores of Lake Dunstan. Free to explore, kids can learn about the gold rush era and the artisan businesses of the 1860s

You should definitely hire a bike and take in a section of the Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail. The awesome thing about this trail is you can just do a section of it. The terrain is that gritted sand, which makes for easy biking suitable for most families.

Younger kids will love the sections to and from the Cromwell Historic Precinct. The Bannockburn Inlet to Cairnmuir Gully and return is a beautiful ride for more confident bike-riding kids - it sidles the lake and avoids the huge hill. Epic families should take on the whole trail and book a shuttle to do it all.

Cromwell Heritage Precinct.

Top tips with kids: Take plenty of food and water and ensure they can bike confidently with gears anywhere around the Cairnmuir Gully as it is more narrow here. Pop younger kids on a shotgun seat to enjoy the ride up front.

Where to stay: At Twizel's Highland Farmstay you’ll have to drag the kids out of the paddock from feeding the animals here. The two-bedroom cottage is a cute home away from home with outdoor baths for stargazing. See: highlandsfarmstay.co.nz

The Driftaway Queenstown is the place for kids, with a games room, outdoor play area, jumping pillow and private kid-friendly hot tubs. Stay in their self-contained villas or nab a lakeview campsite. See: driftawayqueenstown.co.nz