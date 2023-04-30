Travel writers on the greatest stretch of road they have driven

A82 Road, Inverness to Glasgow, Scotland

If you’re ever in Scotland, a cruise down the A82 highway starting in Inverness heading towards Glencoe and on towards Loch Lomond is a truly spectacular drive.

It’s a long drive, eventually taking you to Glasgow, but the road winds through the Cairngorms National Park and takes you along a bunch of breathtaking lochs, including the famous Ness.

If you’re not pressed for time, a detour at Kingshouse (after lunch at the Kingshouse Hotel) will take you down a road following Glen Etive to the spot where James Bond and M stood in Skyfall with Bond’s Aston Martin DB5.

The best photo stop: It's gotta be the James Bond Skyfall spot if you're a fan of the movies. Or landscape, because the view following Glen Etive through the valley is absolutely spectacular, especially if you get lucky and the weather is perfect. By which I mean Scottish perfect, so low cloud and drizzle.

The best food stop: Kingshouse Hotel is a great place before or after the Skyfall stop, as it's right next to the Glen Etive road. I'd recommend the Loch Etive seatrout from the evening menu if you're a fan of fish and pesto. But it's all pretty fantastic.

The best pit stop: The little village of Luss on the banks of Loch Lomond is a lovely place to stop, mainly because of the beautiful loch. There's a village shop complete with a sign naming famous people that have stopped by, and a rather cosy pub that you can stay the night at. – Nile Bijoux, motoring reporter

Supplied Joshua Tree is like another planet.

Joshua Tree National Park, USA

There are two main roads winding through the heart of southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park.

The 55-kilometre Park Boulevard loop which cuts across the high northern section into Hidden Valley is the most popular with visitors and can be covered in under an hour without stopping.

After paying the mandatory park fee (US$30), it was a quick entry into the desert from the West Station Entrance and we were soon taking in views of jagged rock formations and the park’s famous twisting, bristled trees.

Driving through the arid land often feels like you’re on another planet. Give yourself time to explore some of the short walking trails and natural attractions.

The best photo stop: Keys View is the most popular destination for its panoramic views, while Skull Rock is a rock formation in the shape of a human skull. Sunset is the best time to capture the silhouette of a Joshua tree.

The best food stop: There are no services available within the park or for several kilometres outside. Fill your vehicle up with petrol and come prepared with sufficient food and water.

The best pit stop: Around 20 minutes from the West Station Entrance is Pioneertown, a historic wild west town and working film set where visitors can walk the main street, witness reenacted gun shows or join a pottery class. – Stephen Heard, travel publishing coordinator

Shawn Williams Doo Lough Valley in County Mayo, Ireland.

Louisburgh to Leenaun (Leenane), Ireland

While other road journeys on this list will no doubt be longer than this wee 40-minute drive, few will pack as much of a scenic punch as this Irish belter.

An unassuming sign to Leenaun just outside the small town of Louisburgh in County Mayo offers little hint to the spectacular road that lies beyond.

This is pure wild, remote Ireland. Desolate icy lakes and huge mountains dominate as the road drops down towards Killary Harbour, the Republic of Ireland's only fjord, finishing at the immensely pretty Leenaun, the setting of the Oscar-nominated film The Field.

The best photo stop: So many to choose from but you will be guaranteed to get out of the car and start snapping at the long lake at Doo Lough.

The best food stop: There is nothing along the way but Leenane has plenty of quintessential Irish cafes and pubs.

The best pit stop: Close by is Aasleagh Falls, a stunning waterfall at the head of Killary Harbour. Probably the best picnic spot in the country. – Alan Granville, travel reporter

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Punakaiki’s famous “Pancake Rocks”.

Great Coast Road, New Zealand

The first time I road tripped along the West Coast of the South Island I remember feeling like I was in a different country - or perhaps even a different era.

This iconic stretch of highway (SH6) links Westport and Greymouth, and takes about 90 minutes, but that doesn’t account for the many stops you’ll no doubt want to make along the way to soak up the scenery - the wild Tasman Sea on one side, Jurassic-like rainforest on the other.

The best photo stop: Punakaiki, where you’ll find the famous Pancake Rocks – layers of limestone that resemble stacks of the breakfast treat. There’s a short paved loop track from the road that takes you to the best vantage point.

The best food stop: Right across the road from the natural wonder you can enjoy the real thing, at Pancakes Rock Cafe. Their enormous pancake stacks, which come with a variety of toppings, are available all day.

The best pit stop: Not so much a pit stop as a diversion, but near Westport, it’s well worth veering off to Cape Foulwind. Despite the unappealing name, it’s a beautiful spot, with a viewpoint overlooking a New Zealand fur seal colony. – Siobhan Downes, senior travel reporter

123RF Positano on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Even as a hungover backpacker on a whirlwind Contiki tour of southern Italy, the some 38km stretch of the Amalfi Coast (Costiera Amalfitana (SS163)) from Sorrento to Ravello was a dream.

While the switchbacks hewn into the near-vertical limestone cliffs threatened to empty my stomach on occasion, the views from the bus window distracted me from my discomfort.

With each hairpin bend came a view seemingly set on outdoing the splendour of the last: vineyards and olive and lemon groves interspersed with clusters of pastel-painted houses plunging toward the legitimately turquoise Tyrrhenian Sea.

The best photo stop: Open to the public during the day, the statue-filled gardens of the Villa Cimbrone hotel in Ravello look down on a scene straight out of an Amalfi Coast postcard: a cascade of colourful houses splashing down to the sea. Gore Vidal claimed the gardens’ Terrace of Infinity has “the most beautiful view in the world”.

The best food stop: Keeping Amalfi locals sweet since 1830, Pasticceria Pansa makes a legendary delizia al limone: a dome-shaped sponge cake filled with lemon custard and drizzled with limoncello-spiked syrup.

The best pit stop: Stretch your legs on the Path of the Gods (Il Sentiero degli Dei), a some 13km hiking trail from Bomerano to Nocelle, just outside Positano. – Lorna Thornber, travel reporter

Brook Sabin/Stuff Whangamōmona Hotel along the Forgotten World Highway.

State Highway 43, Forgotten World Highway, New Zealand

If you’re looking for a road well furnished with shops, amenities, and culture, State Highway 43 – also known as the Forgotten World Highway – probably isn’t it.

What you do get, though, are some of the most engaging driver’s roads in New Zealand, paired to incredible mountaintop views of Whanganui National Park.

Keen steerers will appreciate the cambered surface, blind crests and hairpins, each of which blend into each other beautifully.

The best photo stop: The 180-metre-long, single-lane Moki Tunnel affectionately known as the "Hobbit’s Hole".

The best food stop: Over its 150km duration there are no petrol stations, and only the Whangamōmona Hotel for sustenance.

The best pit stop: SH43 is also home to Ōhura, a tiny forgotten time capsule of a town, home to the cheapest houses in the country and a population of around 160 people. There are plans to try and outfit Ōhura with more utilities in the hopes of attracting more people. These plans include a cafe. A cheeky pie run once it opens is probably in order. – Matthew Hansen, motoring editor