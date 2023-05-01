I travelled all of New Zealand: These were my favourite road trips

Normally thousands would make this trip each day — now it sits empty. But not for long (video published April 2022).

People often talk about New Zealand’s beautiful destinations, but miss out on an important part: how to get there. We have more than 95,000 kilometres of road, and some of it is amongst the most scenic in the world.

During the past three years, I’ve driven through every region in New Zealand and these are my three favourite road trips.

The magic of Milford

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Milford Road is easily one of the most beautiful in the world.

Most people have a visit to Milford Sound on their bucket list, but few people realise the drive to get there – through glacier-carved valleys lined with ancient mountains – is just as good.

I’d recommended against a day trip from Queenstown to Milford, which jams a lot of sightseeing into a day that includes seven to eight hours of driving.

You’re best to stay in Te Anau for the night, then allow yourself lots of extra time to drive along the Milford Road – the earlier you leave the better. Some of the best stops include the Mirror Lakes, a walk through a contorted beach forest on the Lake Gunn Nature Walk, and if the weather is fine a three-hour return walk to Key Summit, with magnificent views of the Hollyford Valley and surrounding mountains.

To give yourself even more time, consider staying at the Milford Sound Lodge for a night to break the journey up, and wake up in one of the most beautiful places on the planet.

Wonders of the Wairarapa

Brook Sabin/Stuff The drive along Cape Palliser Road.

Most people think of Wairarapa as wine country, with the idyllic village of Martinborough taking most of the shine. But, this little country town is only the beginning of a day trip with exceptional scenery.

After a meal in Martinborough, head south towards Cape Palliser, where you can work off lunch with an easy 1.5-hour return walk up to the Putangirua Pinnacles – a dramatic landscape full of towering pillars. It was here that the 'Paths of the Dead' scene from Peter Jackson's Return of the King was brought to life.

Continue along the coast to the fishing village of Ngāwī, which has a fleet of bulldozers based on the beach for launching boats into the notoriously rough sea.

Your final stop is the Cape Palliser Lighthouse, the southernmost point of the North Island. You’ll have a steep 258-step ascent to the lighthouse, but you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views and, on a clear day, a glimpse of the South Island.

Sights of the Southern Alps

Brook Sabin/Stuff A journey to Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park should be high on your list of must-do highways.

My favourite of the three is a drive from Queenstown to Aoraki/Mt Cook. Start with a day or two exploring Queenstown, before ascending the Crown Range and taking the scenic drive to Wānaka.

From there, journey through the Lindis Pass with its striking contrast between golden tussocks and snow-capped peaks.

Don’t miss a stop at Ōmārama for a walk through the Mars-like Clay Cliffs, before taking State Highway 80 along Lake Pūkaki to reach our tallest mountain, Aoraki/Mt Cook. Here, you’ll have many adventures to choose from, including a ride on the only ski plane in the Southern Hemisphere which lands on the longest glacier in New Zealand.

