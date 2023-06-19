All the wildlife you need to watch out for on a NZ road trip

We may not have moose threatening our nighttime drives, or buff kangaroos at dusk - but there is plenty of wildlife that likes to meander across NZ’s roads.

The Department of Conservation has issued a seasonal reminder to keep an eye out for fur seals around coastlines and on coastal roads. But they’re not the only animals that can be hazardous for motorists.

If you’re planning a road trip this winter, here’s some of the wildlife you need to keep an eye out for - so you - and the animals - can get to their final destination safely.

Fur seals, kekeno

Between May and September, young kekeno/seals and male seals of any age can be spotted as they leave their breeding colonies. Fur seals spend most of their time on land basking in the sun, but can be found inland and even on roads.

In 2021, a fur seal swam up river and rolled over farmland to take up residence in Hobbiton in the Waikato, more than 90km from a coastline. A young kekeno was also found that year on a highway in the Coromandel, briefly stopping traffic.

DOC Coastal Otago community ranger Moss Thompson advises motorists to keep a sharp watch out for them while driving.

SUPPLIED A young fur seal spotted on State Highway 25A in Thames Coromandel.

“Tragically, every year there are vehicle strikes involving kekeno, especially pups. NZ sea lions have also been victims of vehicle strikes, particularly in the Otago and Southland regions,” said Thompson.

“Keep your speed down in coastal areas, and keep your eyes peeled for animals on the road, particularly around dawn and dusk.”

Kiwi

Many tourists love to photograph the road sign warning people to look out for our national icon, the flightless kiwi - while hoping for a glimpse of the elusive ‘kiwi crossing’ Known to live in certain bushy areas of regional New Zealand, one of the main threats to kiwi is dogs - so if you're road tripping with Rover in an area known to have kiwi, keep your dog on a leash during any pit stops.

Sheep

With a population of 25 million, it’s little surprise there's a high chance of a stray sheep on your travels. Most of the time they stay safe behind fences, but in some rural areas they are known to escape and roam. They spook easily too so be prepared for erratic movements if you find them on the roads.

Cattle

Rural roads can be narrow, windy and have no street lighting at night - and livestock is known to roam from time to time, posing a serious hazard to motorists. Take extra careful if driving rural roads after darkl. In June 2019, a motorcyclist died after a late-night collision with a cow on SH25 near Thames.

John Bisset/Stuff A little blue penguin at Caroline Bay. (File photo)

Penguins

Back in 2016, New Zealand became the first country in the world to ever build an underpass for penguins. The tunnel in Oamaru was created to help little blue penguins safely cross land, without being hassled by tourists wanting photos, or the bright lights of vehicles.

There are several areas in the South Island where little blue penguins nest up on land, so be kind to them and avoid shining headlights into their habitats.

Horses

While horse riders have strict rules to adhere to when it comes to riding on main roads, Kaimanawa wild horses pose an entirely different problem for motorists. Known to be in areas around the central North Island, wild horses don’t behave like other horses and know nothing about people, vehicles or other livestock.

If you spot sick, injured or dead wildlife, call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).