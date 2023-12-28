Boom netting: Is this New Zealand's craziest ride?

Most people associate the Bay of Islands with sun, sand and beaches.

But, it’s also home to one of New Zealand’s most unusual rides, called boom netting. It’s part of the Cream Trip, which is a catamaran tour around the 144 islands that line the coast near the Northland town of Paihia.

The name comes from the original purpose of the trip; to pick up cream from farming islands back in the 1920s. Today, it's a popular tourist route exploring the best bays the region has to offer.

The trip involves visiting the Hole in the Rock, viewing dolphins and cruising remote bays. After lunch (if the weather permits) you can even have a go at boom netting.

Watch the video above for Brook Sabin’s experience, as he travels around New Zealand this summer in a Maui motorhome.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Boom netting is part of the Cream Trip in the Bay of Islands

Fact File:

The Cream Trip is $195 for adults and $97.50 for children. See: dolphincruises.co.nz

The author’s trip was supported by NorthlandNZ. To plan your Northland holiday, head to: northlandnz.com

BE IN TO WIN a 7-day holiday in a Maui motorhome to travel anywhere in New Zealand! Head to stuff.co.nz/roadtrip to enter. And if you spot Brook and Radha on the road, ask them for the password to get a second entry into the competition.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin and Radha Engling are travelling New Zealand in a Maui Cascade motorhome

Brook and Radha’s nationwide road trip is supported by Maui Motorhomes. To book your dream camper holiday, head to: maui-rentals.com. Thanks to Top 10 Holiday Parks Group for their support.