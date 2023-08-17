How to travel with a sex toy and avoid a vibrating bag

“That’s one of the things people worry about – ‘is my bag going to be vibrating?’”

There are certain items that can cause confusion when packing your bags for a flight.

AirPods, power banks and e-cigarettes have to go in your carry-on, while sharp items and liquids over 100ml (for international flights) have to be packed away in your checked luggage.

But what about sex toys?

“It definitely is a topic we get asked about a lot,” says Emma Hewitt, a sex educator for Wellington-based Adulttoymegastore.

“It’s always, ‘which one do I need to put them in? Where do they go?’”

Avoid a vibrating bag

From an aviation security point of view, there are no rules that specifically apply to sex toys, says NZ Aviation Security Service (Avsec) group manager operations Karen Urwin.

But depending on the device, passengers may need to consider the rules for travelling with electronic devices, batteries and power banks.

Electronic devices in checked bags should be turned off. “If there is a possibility of the device turning on by accident, it is recommended that the item is taken in carry-on, in which case it can easily be turned off,” Urwin says.

If the batteries can be removed, these could be taken out and carried separately in carry-on luggage, enabling you to keep the device in your checked luggage. Batteries in carry-on bags should be stored in an individual bag, protective pouch, or have tape placed over exposed terminals.

Hewitt says many rechargeable sex toys now have a travel lock feature, which prevents them from being turned on by accident.

“That’s one of the things people worry about – ‘is my bag going to be vibrating?’”

It’s something that recently happened to one of Hewitt’s colleagues. “She was in one of the airport lounges and got a phone call, they said ‘you need to come down, something’s gone off in your bag’. She said, ‘it’s a vibrator, it will just die out eventually’. But they said, ‘no, you have to come and take it out, we can’t accept a vibrating bag on the plane’.”

Keep it discreet

Regardless of what bag it’s going in, choosing a “small and subtle” toy is generally going to be the best option, Hewitt says. She also recommends placing the device in a clear ziplock bag.

“If they’re seeing something on the scan and they’re not sure what it is, once they open up your bag they can immediately tell what it is. It’s the best way to keep things hygienic.”

Urwin says while Avsec staff wear personal protective equipment at all times, any further measures taken by passengers to increase hygiene, such as placing items in a plastic bag, are welcome.

Check the local laws

Another important consideration is whether sex toys are allowed in your destination.

You’ll need to check the country’s Customs website to see if they are considered prohibited items – this is the case in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates. Punishment ranges from confiscation, to arrest.

While anecdotally, travellers may report no issues in bringing sex toys to these places, ultimately it will come down to the person inspecting your baggage on the day, warns Hewitt.

“In most cases you’re going to be better off avoiding it.”

However, when travelling to countries with no such bans, people shouldn’t feel stressed about bringing sex toys, Hewitt says. If you do get pulled up, it’s important to be upfront about what it is.

“It is a healthy and normal thing to have with you.”