Free things in the world's 10 most expensive cities to go on a date

We crunched the numbers from data company Statista and Deutsche Bank on the cost of dating in world cities, and considered the Economist Intelligence Unit’s list of the world’s most expensive cities to live in for good measure.

New York, US

New York topped the list of world’s most expensive cities for 2022 in a tie with Singapore, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit. And yes, date-wise there’s no end of extravagant options. But the Staten Island ferry ride and its view of the Statue of Liberty is free, so is Central Park, the Brooklyn Bridge, Little Island floating art installation, and popular railway track-turned-park the High Line. See nycgo.com

Singapore

If you can afford it, Singapore has some of Asia’s best bars and upmarket dining for a romantic night out, but you can certainly have a budget holiday. There’s lots for free, too. The Garden City is bursting with parks and gardens, and you can take in free movies on the beach at Sentosa Island, enjoy live acts along the Esplanade, and wander hand-in-hand through neighbourhoods such as Kampong Glam and Little India. See visitsingapore.com

Zurich, Switzerland

Deutsche Bank puts Zurich number one as the most expensive place to go on a date, determined on a basket that includes cab rides, dinner and movie tickets. The average bill? A romance-shrivelling $287. But don’t let that stop you taking a free stroll down Limmatquai for fine old-town outlooks, then along a string of flowery promenades along the lake, with views to the Alps. On summer evenings, lakeshore lidos have live music. See zuerich.com

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is the fourth most expensive city according to the Economist Intelligence Unit – though as a visitor the staggering cost of housing needn’t worry you. Think out of the box on the romance front. Bird Market on Yuen Po Street is something different, so is the walk-through aviary in Hong Kong Park and free live music at Lau Bak Livehouse in West Kowloon. The evening Symphony of Lights on the harbour is fabulous. See discoverhongkong.com

Paris, France

Dating in the City of Love is pricey but you wouldn’t know it if you make the right choices. The city’s most romantic corners are in public parks such as the Tuileries and Luxembourg, or squares such as Place Dauphine and Place Charles Dullin. Nothing stops you smooching along the Seine, when evening illuminations showcase surrounding monuments. Entry to Sacré-Coeur basilica is free, and it has great views from its terraces. See parisinfo.com

London, UK

The city is a showcase of glorious architecture, statues, Thames-side vistas and sprawling green spaces. Hit overlooked Holland Park for riotous flowerbeds and romantic elegance, or the Tate Modern or National Gallery (among many other free museums) if you’re an art fan. Forget the pricey London Eye if you want a snuggle with a view. Best free view? Sky Garden London. See visitlondon.com

Stockholm, Sweden

Even the price of beers in Stockholm makes you wince, let alone cocktails. But there’s no charge for the old town, whose red and yellow facades and cobbled squares invite romantic meanders, atmospheric at dusk. Skinnarviksberget, a hill in trendy island-district Södermalm, is a perfect spot at sunset. In August, take in open-air movies at Rålambshovsparken; in December stroll through light-twinkled Christmas markets. See visitstockholm.com

Copenhagen, Denmark

It will cost you $224 for a date in Copenhagen, according to Deutsche Bank, and similar in Oslo and Helsinki. But Copenhagen’s waterfront offers endless walks that take in kiss-me spots such as the Little Mermaid, Amaliehaven gardens near the royal palace, and flowery meadows at Kastellet fortress. Great alternative date night? Community venue Absalon, where you can play bingo, backgammon or ping-pong and join spontaneous dancing beneath the disco ball. See visitcopenhagen.com

Tokyo, Japan

You can have weird and whacky date nights in Tokyo, where anything goes, but you can end up with an eye-watering bill. Take it down many notches and go for an evening’s exploration of historic Yanesen district instead, where you’ll find peaceful streets, old temples and shrines and a romantic atmosphere of yesteryear. The grounds of the Imperial Palace offer tranquillity and dreamy vistas despite being right in the city centre. See gotokyo.org

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The best of Amsterdam is absolutely free. Walk along its wonderful canals and across bridges, passing flower markets, quirky boutiques and gabled houses. Nearly 100 kilometres of waterways spanned by some 400 bridges create a spider’s web of delightful vistas across the city: merchants’ houses, petite palaces, tree-shaded parks, cosy residences. De Pijp district has one of Europe’s largest street markets along lengthy Albert Cuypstraat. Vondelpark features a free program of varied music throughout summer weekends. See iamsterdam.com

