Dubai to offer Las Vegas-style express weddings

Dubai is poised to become the Middle East's answer to Las Vegas as it prepares to offer express marriages.

Legal reforms will let mixed-faith couples obtain a civil wedding licence in 24 hours. Last year the United Arab Emirates became the first Arab country to offer express mixed-faith weddings in its capital, Abu Dhabi, drawing in 6000 couples so far.

Now the reforms are being introduced nationwide, meaning that Dubai, one of the world's most visited cities, will offer quickie weddings too.

Hesham El-Refai, a legal expert, said demand was high and would continue to rise. "When it comes to progressive laws, the UAE is a leading reformist in the region. The mandatory application of Sharia law on expats was a problem and continues to be [elsewhere].

You can't attract the best talent without first having a secular family law," he said. Cohabition and pregnancy outside marriage have also been decriminalised.

Until now, under Islamic law, a woman needed her father's or male guardian's approval for marriage. Tourists and residents alike will be able to marry in Dubai, which, according to Skyscanner, the travel search engine, was the leading destination for Britons last year and is home to 250,000 British expatriates.

Laura Richards, from London, is one of the first to take advantage of the reforms. She is marrying Ahmed Dallal, her Lebanese Muslim partner, whom she met in Dubai five years ago. Both bankers, they planned to marry in Cyprus, but when they heard of the changes, they decided to marry in the city where they met.

John Locher/AP Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul, right, walks down the aisle during a wedding ceremony for Katie Salvatore and Eric Wheeler in Las Vegas.

"This makes life so much easier for us as a mixed-faith couple," Richards said. "Dubai is the obvious destination and our families love to visit."

A growing number of mixed-faith couples from Israel are coming to marry in Abu Dhabi. This has been possible only since the 2020 Abraham Accords, which allowed free travel between the countries.

Israel bans marriages that are not conducted under Jewish law, leaving mixed-faith couples with no choice but to marry abroad.

