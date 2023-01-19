5 post-resignation breaks to help Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern refill her tank

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

With “nothing left in the tank”, Jacinda Ardern is bound to need a break when she steps down as Prime Minister in early February.

We’re guessing she has far too much on her mind right now to organise a restorative, post-resignation holiday, so we’ve come up with a few options she might like to consider.

From a luxury Bay of Islands resort and internationally-renowned wellness retreat to a private island and classic Kiwi beach break, we have her bases covered.

Or perhaps she’d like to refresh her DJ skills at a music festival?

READ MORE:

* Adults only: Five of New Zealand's best travel experiences for grown-ups

* Sleep tourism: The luxury travel trend where you pay to fall asleep on holiday

* Don't feel like you've had a proper holiday? These five breaks will change that



A luxury stay

supplied The Rahimoana villa at Eagles Nest boasts four bedrooms with ensuites and a 25-metre infinity pool.

The Prime Minister’s last day on the job is February 7, the day after Waitangi Day. So if she’s already in the Bay of Islands, she could sign off and head straight to Eagles Nest – a luxury retreat just outside Russell that was recently named the world’s leading boutique villa resort for the sixth year in a row.

The exclusive resort has hosted plenty of high-profile guests over the years, consisting of five private villas with infinity pools, jacuzzis and access to a private beach.

The premier villa, Rahimoana, comes with its own concierge and private chef – so the PM can put her feet up after five-and-a-half years in the top job.

A health retreat

Aro Ha/Supplied AAro Hā is about a 40-minute drive from Queenstown along the scenic road to Glenorchy.

Checking into a wellness resort could help the clearly depleted PM get her mojo back far sooner than she might otherwise.

The winner of multiple international awards, Aro Hā in Glenorchy has a strong track record in helping guests to improve both their health and wellbeing, with Vogue magazine describing it as a “transformative Southern Alps retreat” that “gives you a full physical and emotional overhaul”.

Retreats aren’t easy: Guests wake before dawn to the chiming of Tibetan bowls, complete a yoga class and lengthy subalpine hike before lunch, and are encouraged to share their deepest insecurities with fellow guests.

But Ardern’s proved she can handle tough jandals – if she managed to lead the country through the first years of the pandemic she can surely put up with the likes of an ice-cold dip after a scalding-hot sauna.

There are meditation sessions and mindfulness activities, and the wholesome plant-based food is bound to supply her with any nutrients she may be lacking. Meanwhile, daily massages and soaks in the spa are sure to melt away built-up tension.

After a particularly tough time, sometimes the best thing you can is put yourself in the hands of people trained to gently nurture and nourish. After years as PM, it may be tough to relinquish control, but you often have to effect change in order to see it.

If she doesn't like the idea of having to open up to fellow guests, she could instead opt for a silent retreat.

A beach holiday

Nelsontasman.nz Kaiteriteri is one of New Zealand’s most beautiful beaches.

Ardern told Stuff ahead of the summer break her favourite way to spend holidays with family is “beach time”, and finishing up in early February means she’ll get to make the most of the last of the warm weather.

While she grew up going to hotspots like Whangamatā and the Mount, with partner Clarke Gayford later introducing her to Tairāwhiti’s treasures, it’s unclear whether Ardern has spent much time holidaying in the South Island.

So we would recommend she use this period to branch out with a visit to the Nelson Tasman region, and specifically, Kaiteriteri Beach.

It’s been named one of the best beaches in the South Pacific, and we reckon Ardern would love its golden sands, with safe swimming making it a perfect spot for little Neve to enjoy, too.

A private island escape

Vladi Private Islands (screenshot) Forsyth Island is just 15 minutes by helicopter from Wellington.

After years in the public eye, Ardern would no doubt benefit from some serious alone time, and it’s hard to find a more secluded place to holiday than Forsyth Island in the Marlborough Sounds.

At 700 hectares, Forsyth Island is one of the largest privately owned islands in the South Pacific, its lush green peaks and calm blue waters making it look like a mini Maui. Some 50km of walking trails lead through fern-filled forests home to kiwi and to beaches so secluded she could even enjoy a skinny dip safe in the knowledge that she couldn’t be seen.

Rising more than 300 metres, the island’s highest points are perfect places for putting life’s trials into perspective. Staring out across the Sounds, the Beehive is bound to seem a world away.

Accommodation options include a hilltop lodge with a seaview spa and a $100-a-night cottage.

At $1500 a day, the lodge isn’t cheap, but the price includes full board, jeep excursions, boat tours, fishing trips and the use of kayaks. After everything, surely Ardern’s earned it. And as the man who’s supported her through it, we reckon Gayford has, too.

Meanwhile, Shorebeach Cottage offers a less flashy but still comfy experience. Set right on the beach, it looks like a child’s drawing of a house, with a bright blue roof and matching window frames. Despite its rustic appearance, the cottage features all the mod cons, including a well-equipped kitchen. And Neve could sleep in the second bedroom if they decide to bring her along.

A music festival

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Perhaps we’ll spot Ardern dancing amongst the masses at Electric Avenue.

Perhaps Ardern is considering revisiting her DJ career? What better opportunity for a spin than heading down to Christchurch for the Electric Avenue music festival taking place at Hagley Park on February 25.

The event will see close to 50 artists perform across five stages, headlined by homegrown heroine Lorde. Australian DJ Flume is another top act, so could give Ardern some pointers – when she isn’t cutting loose on the dance floor, that is.