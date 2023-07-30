Melbourne vs Wellington: Battle of the culture capitals

Australia's biggest city, or New Zealand's cool little capital – who does it better for a cultural weekend away?

Wellington

Why here: You don’t have to venture far to get your culture fix in Wellington. Stroll down Cuba Street, and before you’ve hit the Bucket Fountain you’ll have a strong sense of this city’s creative spirit, with its quirky shops, bustling cafés, and colourful characters (including, if you’re lucky enough to spot him, a saxophone-playing “tree”).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Street performer Jarrod Wood is the saxophone-playing tree often seen on Cuba Street.

Gallery scene: Start at Te Papa, where the Toi Art gallery showcases works from the national art collection alongside show-stopping exhibitions.

You’ll easily spot City Gallery in Civic Square – look out for the giant hand, Ronnie van Hout’s Quasi, which looms over the entrance. The contemporary art hub boasts an ever-changing programme of exhibitions and events.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff City Gallery is the capital’s contemporary art hub.

Once you’ve ticked off these big names, acquaint yourself with the smaller art spaces dotted around town, like the Suite Gallery and McLeavey Gallery on Cuba Street, Bartley and Company Art and Bowen Galleries on Ghuznee Street, and Jhana Millers Gallery and Page Galleries on Victoria Street.

Coffee culture: This is a city where brewing coffee is considered an art form.

You’ll find one of the best spots in town on Ghuznee Street, right next to Bowen Galleries. Customs is the flagship café from local roasting legends Coffee Supreme – check out the day’s bean offerings on the nifty “arrivals board”, which lists their origin.

Pour and Twist on Garrett Street takes your cup of joe to the next level, as New Zealand’s first fully manual coffee brew bar – not an espresso machine in sight. Their range of specialty drinks includes everything from Malaysian-style kopi with condensed milk, to “orange choffee” – coffee filtered through an orange over blocks of chocolate.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Pour and Twist cafe owners Elaine Loh and Zuyi Woon making coffee filtered through an orange.

Evil Twins on Willis Street is another stand-out spot, with its neon lights and graffiti wall. They’ve built up a cult following for their iced jar drinks, including some of the best matcha you’ll find in Wellington. The shop has also expanded into a streetwear brand, with clothing and merch up for grabs.

Upcoming shows: The hit musical Wicked is flying into the St James Theatre from August 17 to September 3.

Over at The Opera House, New Zealand Opera’s (m)Orpheus will be taking to the stage from September 20 to 23.

One of the highlights on the cultural calendar is the World of WearableArt Show, on at TSB Arena from September 20 to October 8.

World of WearableArt Ltd/Supplied The World of WearableArt Show is a highlight on the cultural calendar.

Toes will be tapping for the Wellington Jazz Festival, with a line-up of international and homegrown musicians performing at various venues from October 25 to 29.

Pop culture fans can look forward to the world-premiere Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition, on at the new Tākina Convention & Exhibition Centre from December 14 to April 28.

Overall vibe: All the big-city excitement of any other great culture capital, in a perfectly small package.

Visit Victoria Brother Baba Budan on Little Bourke Street serves up some of Melbourne’s best coffee.

Melbourne

Why here: Street art galore, a jam-packed events calendar and more exhibitions and shows you can shake a tambourine at, Melbourne is a hub for all things culture and art.

You don’t have to be an expert to appreciate what’s on offer – wander up and down the laneways to see street artists at work, marvel at world class exhibitions in Melbourne’s iconic galleries, and embrace the attractions and energy that make this city the cultural capital of Australia.

Gallery scene: The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is a must-visit for any trip to Melbourne, hosting world-class comprehensive exhibitions celebrating art in all its forms.

Explore First Nations art at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, which is the world's first major public gallery dedicated to Australian art. The Australian Centre for Contemporary Art sets the agenda for modern art, where risk-taking and experimental work is celebrated and encouraged.

Juliette Sivertsen Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse is just one of many world-class innovative exhibitions that have been held at the NGV.

And of course there are also plenty of smaller independent galleries too, as well as spaces transformed for exhibitions by local artists such as Rone, whose hauntingly beautiful project Time transported viewers to a post WWII Melbourne era earlier in the year, in an abandoned wing of the Flinders Street Station.

Coffee culture: Don’t offend Melburnians by asking where the nearest Starbucks is. This city is famous for its roasters and talented baristas. Head down Little Bourke St for the locals’ favourite, Brother Baba Budan. Takeaway is your best bet due to limited seating inside.

Wander down Somerset Place and you’ll nearly miss the great café on this street, Captains of Industry, hidden atop a staircase behind a nondescript door, like so many of Melbourne’s gems.

Dukes Coffee Roasters is another local favourite, which has strong focus on ethical products and waste reduction, while coffee bar Patricia serves up top brews to loyal city workers, with blends roasted in-house.

Michelle Grace Hunder The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical returns to Melbourne for another season from August.

Upcoming shows: Celebrate love in a glitzy grandiose setting when Moulin Rouge arrives in Melbourne in August at the beautiful Regent Theatre, with all your favourite show tunes, on from August 20 to December 24.

Pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John when hit musical Grease returns to the stage over summer, playing at Her Majesty's Theatre from December 31, to January 28, 2024.

And you won’t be able to help yourself from tapping your toes and dancing in your seat to Mamma Mia! The Musical, featuring 22 of Abba's greatest hits, at the Princess Theatre from October 4 to December 10.

Overall vibe: Whether you’re just dabbling into the arts scene or a full-on theatre fiend, Melbourne oozes hip sophistication and a vibrant events and theatre scene. You’ll never be bored here – and you’ll always be expertly caffeinated.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Juliette Sivertsen was hosted by Visit Victoria.