Wetter the better: 3 of NZ's best rainy day escapes

It's a place so special, you can still see entire moa skeletons lying in a 35 million-year-old cave system.

Few Kiwis do a rain dance on their summer holidays, but those who plan for wet weather generally have a lot more fun when it almost inevitably does teem down.

Fortunately some parts of the Land of the Long White and Grey Rain Clouds shine when the sun refuses to. Here are three of our favourites.

Lower Hutt

Eat your way around one of New Zealand’s most undersung food destinations, and enjoy a budget gastronomic adventure like no other.

Stuff reporter Kylie Klein-Nixon reckons Lower Hutt’s street food scene is among the best in the country, with highlights including the food trucks at the Saturday Riverbank Market, and Hutt Ribs, a hole-in-the-wall turning out periperi chicken wings that would make Nando’s restaurant owners weep. Plus sensational fried chicken loaded fries.

You’ll find equally foul weather-friendly fare at Dirty Burger, where the more creative offerings include the “ghee spot” with a masala rosti patty and curry mayo. Stay out of the rain longer by teaming it with at least one of the generous sides – the poutine-style curly fries with popcorn chicken are a posh fast food lover’s dream.

For dessert, head to The Chocolate Story, which lures punters in with the sweet smell of hot chocolate and keeps them with interesting titbits on how they make their little brown balls, squares and bars of delight.

If you need an indoor activity or two to stop you from consuming more calories, try Xcape, which offers traditional and virtual reality “escape room” experiences, and boutique Light House Cinema. If you have kids in tow, indoor super-playground Junglerama is a good option. Failing that, there’s always the Queensgate Shopping Centre...

Arrowtown

If you’ve been burning calories on the hiking and biking trails in the area, a rainy day in Arrowtown could prove the perfect antidote.

Melt the tension from those aching muscles with a one-hour hot stone massage at The Spa at Millbrook, or treat your weather-beaten face with a facial using natural, New Zealand-made products.

If you’d rather not spend the entire day horizontal, take a trip back to the town’s gold rush days at the Lakes District Museum & Gallery, and admire work from some of New Zealand’s best contemporary artists at the Nadene Milne and Birdwoods galleries.

For a fancy lunch by a roaring fire, head to celeb chef Ben Bayly’s Aosta, where northern Italian dishes partner perfectly with New Zealand ingredients. Think kina pappardelle with Stewart Island pāua, kūmara and truffle ravioli, and chocolate torte with golden kiwifruit and sherry gelato. If that sounds a bit fancy (or expensive) for you, try the restaurant’s younger sibling Little Aosta.

Come evening, grab yourself a glass of wine or craft beer, cheese board and blanket and settle into the supersized seats beneath glass-beaded chandeliers at the boutique Dorothy Browns cinema.

If more drinks in cosy settings are in order, head to the Blue Door Bar, where you’ll typically be treated to live music on weekend evenings.

Maruia Hot Springs

Miserable weather retreats don’t come much better than this. A low-key wellness resort home to natural hot pools with stunning Southern Alps views, Maruia makes for an ultra-relaxed break – particularly when wet weather excuses you from the hitting the hiking trails.

You can spend all day soaking in the geothermal mineral waters fed by an underground spring if you wish, made even more magical with raindrops blowing bubbles on the surface, or get involved in a long list of activities designed to turn you into a better human being.

All overnight stays include activities such as the “karma sauna infusion” with a homemade face mask or body scrub, yoga classes, meditation sessions and mindful nature walks (bring a raincoat).

You’ll feel as warm as you would on a tropical break in the rock and infrared saunas and steam room, and underneath one of the thermally heated hot “massage showers”.

Speaking of massages, there are plenty on offer at the day spa, along with body treatments and facials.

The healthy but hearty meals on offer at the on-site restaurant include the likes of beef ragu with mashed potatoes, parsnip chips, sauerkraut and pineapple salsa; baked salmon with sorghum and pistachio labneh; and Indian-inspired paneer saagwala with a spinach gravy and chickpea and coconut yoghurt salad.

Park your campervan at the campground or book one of the glamping pods or hotel rooms.

A version of this story was originally published in September 2022 and has been updated.