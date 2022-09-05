Wetter the better: Four of NZ's best rainy day escapes

It's a place so special, you can still see entire moa skeletons lying in a 35 million-year-old cave system.

I should have known better. The second you switch your winter duvet for a lightweight version in the so-called New Zealand springtime, the bad weather comes back. With a vengeance.

After a week of blue sky days and sunshine with some strength, I arrived at work on Monday windswept and mascara-smudged to read weather warnings were in place nationwide. In Northland, residents were nervously anticipating heavy rain and 100kph gales. In Southland, snow was forecast to fall at near sea level.

The fickle spring weather is no reason to postpone your travel plans though (grey days are depressing enough without being stuck in overfamiliar surrounds). Some destinations are actually at their best when lashed with rain, hail and snow. Here are four of our favourites.

Karamea

If you’re a fair weather traveller, it might seem sensible to steer clear of a town just up the road from a place called Cape Foulwind on the often frigid West Coast. But you’d be doing yourself a disservice. With its own microclimate, Karamea is positively balmy much of the time. In South Island terms at least.

Outdoor adventures are still on the cards in the rain thanks to the underground limestone labyrinths beneath Kahurangi and Paparoa national parks.

Stumble upon skeletons of moa, the New Zealand eagle and a giant flightless goose on a guided tour through the 13km Honeycomb Hill cave system.

Supplied Underworld Adventure tours will take you to subterranean realms relatively few tourists see.

If you don’t mind the mud, the 8.6km return Fenian Caves Track in Kahurangi National Park is, as one recent TripAdvisor reviewer put it, “truly terrifying. But fun”.

“Probably shouldn’t have done it on my own but survived with just a grazed knee,” they wrote.

“This is a must-see when in Karamea,” another reviewer who awarded the track five stars said. “Amazing long caves with fascinating formations, glow-worms included, and it’s free.”

For a higher octane subterranean adventure, drive two hours south to Charleston, from which Underworld Adventures operates tours into a landscape that seems like something straight out of a Greek myth (the story of Persephone, Queen of the Underworld, springs to mind).

The rafting adventure will see you ride a Nile River Rainforest Train to Te Aranui cave system, where you’ll follow a maze of surreally sculpted passaged to a lake reflecting a galaxy of glow-worms before floating back to the land of sunlight on a tube.

Grab a bite or bed down at the Last Resort, where accommodation options range from a backpackers dormitory to self-contained cottages.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Fast food worth travelling for at Dirty Burger.

Lower Hutt

Eat your way around one of New Zealand’s most undersung food destinations, and enjoy a budget gastronomic adventure like no other.

Stuff reporter Kylie Klein-Nixon reckons Lower Hutt’s street food scene is among the best in the country, with highlights including the food trucks at the Saturday Riverbank Market (she’s particularly partial to Roti Haven and the Māori bread and panikeke cart), and Hutt Ribs, a hole-in-the-wall turning out periperi chicken wings that would make Nando’s restaurant owners weep. Plus sensational fried chicken loaded fries.

Transport yourself to small-town America at Wholy Mac, where you can tuck into imaginative takes on the comfort food classic, including plant-based and gluten-free versions. Think a spicy southern states-style macaroni and cheese bowl with fried chicken and chipotle sauce, and “mac a phoni” with kasundi, spinach and roasted chickpeas. You can even get a mac and cheese-filled spring roll.

You’ll find equally foul weather-friendly fare at Dirty Burger, where the more creative offerings include the “ghee spot” with a masala rosti patty and curry mayo. Stay out of the rain longer by teaming it with at least one of the generous sides – the poutine-style curly fries with popcorn chicken are a posh fast food lover’s dream.

For dessert, head to The Chocolate Story, which lures punters in with the sweet smell of hot chocolate and keeps them with interesting titbits on how they make their little brown balls, squares and bars of delight.

If you need an indoor activity or two to stop you from consuming more calories, try Xcape, which offers traditional and virtual reality “escape room” experiences, and boutique Light House Cinema. If you have kids in tow, indoor super-playground Junglerama is a good option. Failing that, there’s always the Queensgate Shopping Centre...

Sam Stewart Family-friendly trattoria Little Aosta dishes up northern Italian-style fare that will warm you up from the inside out.

Arrowtown

If you’ve been burning calories on the ski slopes or hiking and biking trails in the area, a rainy day in Arrowtown could prove the perfect antidote.

Melt the tension from those aching muscles with a one-hour hot stone massage at The Spa at Millbrook, or treat your weather-beaten face with a facial using natural, New Zealand-made products.

If you’d rather not spend the entire day horizontal, take a trip back to the town’s gold rush days at the Lakes District Museum & Gallery, and admire work from some of New Zealand’s best contemporary artists at the Nadene Milne and Birdwoods galleries.

For a fancy lunch by a roaring fire, head to celeb chef Ben Bayly’s Aosta, where northern Italian dishes partner perfectly with New Zealand ingredients. Think kina pappardelle with Stewart Island pāua, kūmara and truffle ravioli, and chocolate torte with golden kiwifruit and sherry gelato. If that sounds a bit fancy (or expensive) for you, try the restaurant’s younger sibling Little Aosta.

Come evening, grab yourself a glass of wine or craft beer, cheese board and blanket and settle into the supersized seats beneath glass-beaded chandeliers at the boutique Dorothy Browns cinema.

If more drinks in cosy settings are in order, head to the Blue Door Bar, where you’ll typically be treated to live music on weekend evenings.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Maruia Hot Springs has four outdoor pools.

Maruia Hot Springs

Miserable weather retreats don’t come much better than this. A low-key wellness resort home to natural hot pools with stunning Southern Alps views, Maruia makes for an ultra-relaxed break – particularly when wet weather excuses you from the hitting the hiking trails.

You can spend all day soaking in the geothermal mineral waters fed by an underground spring if you wish, made even more magical with raindrops blowing bubbles on the surface, or get involved in a long list of activities designed to turn you into a better human being.

All overnight stays include activities such as the “karma sauna infusion” with a homemade face mask or body scrub, yoga classes, meditation sessions and mindful nature walks (bring a raincoat).

You’ll feel as warm as you would on a tropical break in the rock and infrared saunas and steam room, and underneath one of the thermally heated hot “massage showers”.

Speaking of massages, there are plenty on offer at the day spa, along with body treatments and facials.

The healthy but hearty meals on offer at the on-site restaurant include the likes of slow-cooked lamb shoulder with pear and balsamic sauce, baked salmon with mixed veggie and cauliflower rice, and Indian-influenced matar paneer with yellow rice and kachumber salad.

Park your campervan at the campground or book one of the glamping pods or hotel rooms.