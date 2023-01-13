The best short and mid-haul holidays to escape the drowsy Kiwi summer

Ah yes, the classic Kiwi summer – cyclones, flooding and trees blown over.

We waited all year for our summer holiday and were rewarded with days trapped inside our homes sheltering from the storms. Talk about lockdown PTSD.

Never fear, travel is here.

Here are some easy escapes not too far from home that will give you the dose of reinvigoration you need after our lacklustre start to 2023.

Melbourne

Australian Open anyone? Hop across the ditch for another effort to see Casper Ruud and all your other favourites who’ve been stuck in inside courts in Auckland.

Enjoy the warm balmy evenings and the city’s laneways, as well as the new hotels, exhibitions and restaurants that have opened in the last year.

Brook Sabin/Supplied Melbourne is a little like the southern hemisphere equivalent of Paris or Milan.

Embrace the city’s Italian heritage with a meal at Al Dente Sapori, which opened in November, or enjoy all-day Mediterranean dining at Stokehouse Pasta & Bar to get a taste of Europe in a classic Aussie style.

If you book for March you can catch some of the Super Round Melbourne action, or those wanting a more cultural excursion can check out exhibitions such as Alexander McQueen or book to see the hilarious and poignant new Shakespeare remix, & Juliet.

Adelaide

Love Melbourne and its laneways but want something a little more low-key?

In under five hours you can land in Adelaide and soak up an artistic long weekend with a tour of the city’s street art or enjoy a food tour through the famous Adelaide Central Market, one of the largest traditional produce markets left in the southern hemisphere. It’s been around since 1869.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Take a pedal-powered tour of Adelaide’s street art with EcoCaddy.

Go cocktail bar hopping down Peel and Leigh Streets and stop in at favourites Pink Moon Saloon, Malt & Juniper, Maybe Mae and Fugazzi for their signature cocktails, or hit up the gorgeous rooftop bar 2KW for sunset drinks looking out to the city.

Wine lovers will enjoy heading out of the city to explore some of Australia’s best loved wine regions such as the Barossa Valley and Adelaide Hills.

Queensland

The rain might be leaving some of our beaches off limits, so get your ocean fix in Queensland instead.

Skip the stingers in the tropical north and stay south – head to the picturesque Southern Great Barrier reef townships of Agnes Water and 1770 for a heavenly sail out on the ocean.

Supplied Lady Musgrave Island, where baby turtles hatch and make their way out to the reef.

Now’s also the perfect time to book a trip out to Lady Elliot and Lady Musgrave islands to see the tiny turtle hatchlings starting to make their way out of the sand and out to sea. Or explore the reef in more depth on an overnight live-aboard experience with Hervey Bay Dive Centre’s Advance II Dive Expeditions.

Norfolk Island

This beautiful subtropical island is a fraction cooler than its other Pacific island neighbours, but that means it escapes some of the intense summer storms. It’s less than three hours on a flight from Auckland, and is far from your average island holiday.

Yes, there are impossibly clear waters and spectacular unspoilt beaches like Emily Bay – but there are also dramatic cliffs and wild seas, making for incredible scenes and photographs.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Emily Bay and its lagoon is one of the gems of Norfolk Island.

Discover the island’s remarkable history as a penal colony with ghost tales galore, or find out how the Bounty mutineers sought refuge in Norfolk Island. You can even go on a nighttime ghost tour and discover the buildings where even the locals won’t visit after dark due to roaming spirits still said to haunt the island.

New Caledonia

Get a taste of France without the long-haul flight with a last-minute getaway to this French Pacific island nation with a mild climate year-round.

Melt into the pristine ocean and marvel at its Unesco-protected lagoon with one of the longest reefs in the world teeming with marine life.

Pauline MassÃ© Snorkel with turtles in New Caledonia’s pristine waters.

In the capital Noumea, soak up the slice of Europe in a Pacific island setting while learning about local Kanak culture with a visit to the majestic Tjibaou Cultural Centre, or indulge in French cuisine with a touch of island flair, such as the newly opened French bistro in Noumea, Café Del Pap’s, or dine above the ocean at restaurants such as Le Roof or Le Ponton.

Sleep under the stars in luxury bubble tents Les bulles de Farino, then hike to waterfalls and natural pools the next day.

Tokyo

Can’t be bothered seeking the sun? Hit the ski fields instead.

You can be in Tokyo in under 12 hours and from there you can travel to any of the 500 ski fields the country boasts, with the cold winds from Siberia transforming the country into a powder lover’s dream.

BROOK SABIN Japan is famous for its ski fields.

Try Niseko in Hokkaido if it’s your first time skiing in Japan, or go all-inclusive at a Club Med. If you want more authentic experiences, explore the resorts in Hakuba Valley, such as Nagano, where the Olympics were hosted in 1998. While there, you can visit the snow monkeys and see their cute-as-a-button little fluffy heads as they bathe in onsen.

Watch out for Chinese New Year, when there’ll be an abundance of travellers and skiers – so pick your dates carefully to ensure you can nab some last-minute accommodation.