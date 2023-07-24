Unyoked: Going off-grid scares me. My weekend in a remote tiny home

Just a 2-hour drive from a major city, Unyoked cabins are still so remote you're unlikely to see another soul.

If I’m honest, going off-grid kind of scares me.

While I like to think of myself as the adventurous type – and regularly fantasise about swapping suburban life for a solar-powered tiny home by the sea – living without mains-connected mod cons requires strong organisational and, in some cases, survival skills. Neither of which, I’m afraid to say, I have in abundance.

Set to spend a couple of nights in an off-grid cabin perched high on a hilltop along the wild Waikato west coast, I worry I might unwittingly shiver my way through a weekend fast.

The “field guide” I’ve downloaded to my phone offers tips on cooking over a campfire and troubleshooting issues with the solar power system and gas tank. Use the heater sparingly, it advises, unless you’re prepared to run out of power – unnerving intel for someone who struggles to start a fire in deepest, darkest winter.

Crawling down the Southern Motorway through torrential downpours adds to my unease. Will the 15-minute hiking track from the car park to the cabin have morphed into a mudslide?

Sidling by Raglan’s Manu Bay though, where diehard surfers dance with one of the world’s longest left-hand breaks whatever the weather, my mood begins to shift.

When the seal on the road runs out and my tyres crunch through a tunnel of native bush, the remaining stress from the week that was seeps from my pores into the oxygen-rich atmosphere. By the time I reach a sign that reads ‘Park here. Continue on foot. Leave worries behind’, I’ll happily go raw vegan if it means I get to spend 48 hours here.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff It’s a steep 15-minute hike to the Whetū cabin, but the ocean views are worth it.

Named Whetū, the cabin is one of dozens of secluded off-grid hideaways developed by Australian start-up Unyoked. Scattered across Australia and the UK, with a relatively new trio just outside Raglan, they’re all within a two-hour drive of a major city but, built on private land, feel a world away.

Minimalist, but with such modern luxuries as a queen-sized bed snuggled against duvet-to-ceiling windows, a rainfall shower and a bar fridge stocked with craft beer and negroni cocktails, they’re all about unplugging from the overconnected lives many of us lead in eco-friendly comfort.

The aim is to embrace the healing powers of nature: Research has shown the stress hormone cortisol decreases by 21.3% per hour immersed in nature, while exposure to natural environments has been used to effectively treat depression and anxiety.

The cabins have proved so popular, the company now plans to expand across Europe.

I feel like the only human on Earth as, burdened by a backpack brimming with food and winter woollies, I climb through farmland, a pine forest and, finally, native bush. The hikes to the cabins are graded ‘mild’, ‘medium’ or ‘spicy’ and being a sucker for punishment – and panoramic views – I have opted for the latter.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Lying in bed feels a bit like floating out to sea through the treetops.

But it’s worth the sore shoulders and reactivated calf strain. Even under grey skies, the views of the Tasman Sea are spectacular.

The wood near the outdoor firepit is sodden, so I opt to cook dinner inside, slicing veggies and pan-searing a salmon fillet to the tune of Phil Collins’ greatest hits on the cassette player. Dry firewood is available for an extra fee though, and the in-cabin guidebook offers advice for beginner firestarters.

By this stage, I’ve cranked up the gas heater, which quickly transforms the tiny space into an incubator. The warmth and profound silence have a powerful sedative effect and so, after perusing a titillating tome entitled ‘Cabin Porn’ from the bookshelf, I drift into a 10-hour slumber – almost unknown for an insomniac such as myself.

Guests are encouraged to be lazy in an effort to unwind and just be, so I ignore the voice in my head telling me to be productive and spend the morning in bed, savouring a chocolate smoothie bowl and gazing out at a moody Tasman Sea. Several mugs of warming chai tea later, I hike back to the car and follow the windy gravel road into what feels like the New Zealand of 100 years ago.

Stuff The hike to Whetū takes you through farmland, pine forest and native bush.

The thick bush is interrupted at intervals by attention-grabbing ocean views, a highlight being the dizzying lookout at Te Toto Gorge, a natural amphitheatre at the foot of the sleeping giant that is Mount Karioi. After about 30 minutes, I arrive at Ruapuke Beach, a broad sweep of black sand with pumping surf. Undeterred by the darkening skies and single-digit temperatures, several locals squeeze into wetsuits and dive seal-like into the waves, re-emerging to ride them like Kiwi Kelly Slaters.

There are no curtains in the cabin, so the following morning I wake to sunlight streaming through the windows and a sea as calm as I now am myself. Taking a mug of tea out to a hammock strung between two giant trees, I get back to dreaming, albeit of the day variety this time. Lazy mindfulness, I decide, doesn't take much to master.

If such easy immersion in nature can really help us de-stress and think more clearly and creatively, then I’m all for more time off-grid. Even if it means I have to learn how to replace a gas tank, reconnect a solar supply, and start a fire.

Lorna Thornber/Stuff Rugged Ruapuke Beach is about a 30-minute drive from the cabin along a gravel road.

Essentials:

Getting there: The Whetū cabin and two others (Marama and Aatea) lie just south of Raglan, about two hours drive from Auckland.

Staying there: Stays cost $269 a night during the week at $299 at weekends. See: Unyoked.co

The writer was a guest of Unyoked.