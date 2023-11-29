Holiday parks 101: How to make the most of your stay

Tahuna Beach Holiday Park is one of New Zealand's busiest holiday parks with over 2000 people staying over its peak period (video published January 2022).

Boasting some of the best views in New Zealand at bargain prices, holiday parks are one of Aotearoa’s best assets – so you want to ensure you make the most of your time there.

Stuff Travel caught up with Holiday Parks New Zealand chief executive Fergus Brown for some pointers for would-be guests.

Whether you're a holiday park virgin or visit every year, there’s bound to be some advice you can take on board.

Make sure you’re not missing out

Many holiday parks have facilities such as swimming pools, trampolines and play areas (Lake Taupō Holiday Resort even has a swim-up restaurant and bar), but it would be a shame not to get to know the wider destination at all.

Brown recommends checking the regional tourism website to see what’s happening when you’re in the area. It’s also a good idea to pop into the local iSite or visitor centre, where staff will be able to tailor suggestions to you and your interests, and give you ideas for what to do if or when (this is New Zealand after all) the weather packs in. They can also point you in the direction of hidden gems only locals know about.

Ask park staff what’s going on

For more insider tips, have a chat with the park staff. They live in the area so will be able to share their opinions on what the best things to do really are, and potentially tell you about smaller attractions and events which fly under the radar.

SUPPLIED Belt Road Seaside Holiday Park in New Plymouth.

Practise your pitching skills

“Kiwis love tenting, but many will only try it once a year,” Brown said.

If it’s been a while since you last camped or you have a new tent, he recommends doing a trial run about a week before heading off.

“Set up your tent on the back lawn and double check that you have all the necessary poles, ropes and pegs,” he said. “Inflate your airbed and test it overnight to make sure it stays inflated.”

Make sure your gear is good to go

Imagine driving all the way to your destination only to find your campervan or caravan doesn’t have the electrical warrant of fitness it needs to plug into a holiday park power point.

Brown recommends checking your electrical warrant is up-to-date well ahead of your departure so you have time to get a new one and get things fixed if need be. A warrant can only be issued by a registered electrical inspector and remains valid for four years.

Check your vehicle’s warrant of fitness and registration is valid while you’re at it and, if you’re taking a boat, make sure you do the same for the trailer. If you don’t want to wind up stranded at sea, get your boat’s motor serviced.

LISA BURD/Stuff One of the best things about holiday parks for a lot of people is getting to spend time with new and old friends.

Those planning to fish should check the rods and reels are in good working order before setting out, while those bringing bikes should drop them off for a service and pack a puncture kit, Brown said.

Don’t assume you have to leave your furry friends at home

Many holiday parks welcome pets, but some don’t because of their location, while others won’t allow them in January, Brown said.

It’s best to check in with the park before booking, and to let them know if you’re bringing non-human family members, he said.

Book ahead, but don’t avoid peak time

For the best deals, book early through the holiday park’s website, Brown advised.

“If you can’t book early then look online or contact the park to check for cancellations or to go onto the waitlist.”

Supplied The beach at Golden Bay Holiday Park in Tukurua.

Sleeping alongside dozens, or even hundreds of strangers, in the busy summer season may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s a vibe at this time that cannot be replicated.

For many people, one of the best things about staying at a holiday park is the people they – and the kids –meet, with many returning to the same site year after year to catch up. Some love the community vibe so much they decide to move in for good.