How rare lizards are making my Cardrona skiing dreams come true

Cardrona and Treble Cone general manager Bridget Legnavsky is excited construction is beginning on a chairlift in the Soho ski area.

Justine Tyerman gives thanks to a colony of small rare reptiles.

I’ve always had a liking for lizards, but even more so now that they have been instrumental in making my dreams come true.

My interest in these diminutive reptiles began many years ago. As kids, we used to catch skinks and geckoes while they were snoozing on the sun-warmed schist rocks up Dagg’s Hill behind our little holiday crib in Arrowtown.

We’d keep them in an old meat safe which had fine mesh sides, and feed them on earwigs, flies, slaters, moths, crickets and honey.

Supplied Otago skifields are likely to experience a reduction in snow due to climate change.

I was always fascinated that lizards could shed their tails to escape predators ... and then grow new ones. Clever little creatures.

At the end of the summer holidays, we’d release them back where we found them, fat and happy after a few weeks in the equivalent of a lizard resort.

Anyway, this story is not about those common Arrowtown lizards, but a colony of rare alpine lizards on the other side of the Crown Range whose mere presence halted the construction of a chairlift at Cardrona Alpine Resort in 2019.

The Department of Conservation identified five species of lizard where the proposed lift was to be built, including two that are nationally vulnerable – the Orange-Spotted Gecko and the Lakes Skink.

SUPPLIED It's all thanks to this guy - the rare Orange-Spotted Gecko.

About 1000 lizards would have been affected by the earthworks required to build the lift in the Pringles terrain below Captains Cafe.

Cardrona management took a typically upbeat approach to the situation saying that while they were disappointed not to be able to build the Pringles chairlift, they were “excited to be home to such a rare population of lizards ... in fact, the highest diversity of lizards known on the New Zealand mainland”.

Attention then turned to where to install the aforementioned lift – the upcycled, refurbished former McDougall’s Quad that was replaced by the McDougall’s Chondola in 2017.

Cardrona Alpine Resorts/Supplied A perfect day with fresh, dry, deep powder at Cardrona.

And here’s where the lizards become the heroes of the story for me. Thanks to these endangered little reptiles and the herpetologists (lizard experts) who identified them, the new lift is now being built in an area I’ve fantasised about ever since I began skiing at Cardrona 40 years ago – the incredibly scenic, wide-open slopes and valleys on the southern boundary of Cardrona overlooking Wakatipu Basin and the Southern Alps.

Known as Willows Basin, the terrain was, until three years ago, part of the privately-owned Soho Basin Ski Resort, a field accessed only by snowcat.

In 2018, Cardrona announced the acquisition of the ski field rights to Soho and outlined a five-year plan to develop the area into New Zealand’s largest alpine resort, effectively more than doubling the resort’s skiable terrain.

“It turned out that the lift was a perfect fit for the Willows terrain,” says Cardrona/Treble Cone General Manager Bridget Legnavsky who confirms that construction is underway and the lift will be ready for the 2021 winter season.

This is incredibly exciting news. Sixty-five hectares of superb intermediate terrain will be opened up to skiers and snowboarders from the top of the existing McDougall’s Chondola through to the bottom of the new Willows Quad.

Adding to the significance of the project, Willows Basin will be the first new major lift-accessed terrain in New Zealand since the opening of Cardrona’s Valley View Quad in 2012. Further lifts are planned for Soho in the future, including a main express chairlift which will link the area to the top of Captain’s Basin ... but thanks to the lizards, Willows is happening now!

And more good news – the Valley View Quad will be back in operation for the 2021 season. This lift, combined with the new Willows Quad, will increase the resort’s uphill lift capacity by 44 per cent compared with last season when Covid-19 severely restricted operational capacity.

While the Pringles lift would have undoubtedly unlocked some seriously-challenging terrain for advanced and expert skiers and snowboarders, for people like me who only get to ski a week a year if I’m lucky, the cruisy, sunny slopes of Willows Basin will be absolute perfection. A veritable dream come true.

Anyway, the experts have a whole mountain to themselves. Now that Treble Cone is owned and operated by Cardrona Alpine Resorts, one lift ticket covers both fields. What more could you want?

Early bird season passes are on sale now until March 31.

All power to the lizards ... that’s all I can say.

