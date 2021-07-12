Outlook flippin' great for Rainbow Ski Area's upcoming season

Sunshine greeted those that made it up to Rainbow Ski Area on opening day.

The top of the south ski season got off to a strong start over the weekend, with the possibility of some heavy snowfalls in the weeks to come.

Rainbow Ski Area was open for business for the first time in 2021 on Saturday – just in time for the school holidays.

Mountain manager Thomas Harry said it had been a fantastic opening weekend, with good weather and good numbers of people making the trip up the mountain.

On Monday, the snow base at the ski field ranged between 20-30cm.

Harry said with not much snow around in recent weeks, the crews on the ski field had been doing some “intensive snowmaking” during the past three weeks to get ready for opening day.

That could all change later this month though, with Snow NZ forecasting 103cm of snow for Rainbow over the next 10 days.

“We’ve got out fingers and toes crossed for that,” Harry said. "There’s a big front coming through – if it comes in at the right angle we’ll be grinning.”

Harry said the outlook for the 2021 season already looked like a big improvement on the previous year, with better temperatures and more snow forecast.

“Last year was the warmest winter on record – we only had about 24 days of skiing when we’d typically get 76.”

He said while the weather was the main reason for the short season in 2020, the complications from Covid hadn’t helped the situation – particularly as it delayed any snowmaking efforts at the beginning of the season.

While that hadn’t been an issue this year, there were still some ongoing effects when it came to staffing.

Harry said a few people were still stuck in Australia after the recent outbreaks in several states, along with the expected staff hiring challenges due to the border restrictions.

To make up for the lack of overseas instructors, he said they had set up an instructor training programme to get locals up to speed for the upcoming season.