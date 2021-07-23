More than 3000 people flock to Mt Hutt before slopes open on 'bluebird' day

Massive queues for the Summit Six chair lift at Mt Hutt on the final day of the school holidays. Friday July 23

A “bluebird” day stretched Mt Hutt ski field to capacity before the slopes even opened on Friday.

Fifteen centimetres of fresh snow on Thursday, combined with the final day of the school holidays on Friday and all terrains on the mountain being open for the first time this season attracted many more than the 3000-skier limit.

Mt Hutt Ski Area manager James McKenzie said the field’s car parks reached initial capacity by 8.20am on Friday.

“We’ve had good snowfall,” he said, “It’s a bluebird day [fresh snow followed by sunny skies] prior to the weekend.”.

Staff began letting groups of 50 people through later on Friday morning as a long vehicle queue continued to build, prioritising multiple-occupant vehicles to the upper car parks.

COLIN HAYMAN Long queues of traffic for the Mt Hutt access road. The ski field’s car parks were full by 8.20am on Friday.

COLIN HAYMAN Mt Hutt Ski Area manager James Mckenzie says he expects it to be one of the busiest days this season.

McKenzie said hopeful skiers were let onto the mountainabout 10.30am after the early birds got their “fix of runs for the day”.

He was looking forward to the “extra long day” with a Moon Ski event being held in the evening.

The slopes would be open between 6pm and 8pm under the moonlight, with hot air balloons, DJs and fireworks planned for the event.

Mt Hutt Ski Area The hot air balloon launched at Mt Hutt Ski Area on Friday morning as the ski field prepares for one of its busiest days this season.

“It’s going to be quite a cool day,” McKenzie said.

Mt Hutt Ski Area had a record opening day on June 11 with more than 2200 people as of midday, beating the previous record of 2093 in 2009.

Mt Dobson Ski Area near Fairlie also had a full car park as of 9am on Friday, with 25cm of fresh snow overnight.

Business manager James Lazor said he was greeted with visitors at the gate at 6.45am. Some people were spillovers over from a packed Mt Hutt.

“We knew it... It’s absolutely gorgeous, bluebird day... It’s turned out to be a perfect day,” Lazor said.

The road was closed after they had a big influx in the morning and there were lots of families on the slopes, he said.

“It’s very relaxed right now... a big part of closing the road is to make sure the experience for everybody is that they absolutely enjoy it.”

He said it was close to being a record day and tomorrow was forecasted to be another good day.

“There’s not a single cloud in the sky, it’s as blue as can be.”

Further south, Cardrona Alpine Resort near Wanaka also enjoyed clear blue skies, sharing a photo of the “perfect” day.

Meanwhile, other Canterbury ski fields struggled to welcome guests due to damaged access roads after heavy rain that battered much of the West Coast and mountain ranges over the weekend.

Supplied The access road to Mt Cheeseman Ski Area suffered two slips due to the heavy rainfall over the weekend. It has delayed their opening further after light snowfall has hindered their opening day.

Craigieburn Valley Ski Area remained closed after 50 metres of the access road to the slopes washed away, leaving five staff members stranded with multiple cars.

Club president Sander Kriek said he was speaking with the Department of Conservation staff to discuss road fixture options.

Neighbouring Mt Cheeseman Ski Area also remained closed due to issues on their access road but hoped to be open next weekend after repairs.