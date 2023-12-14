New Soho chairlift will make Cardrona New Zealand's largest ski area

General Manager of Cardrona and Treble Cone Experiences Laura Hedley gives details of a new chairlift to open in the Soho Basin in time for winter 2025.

Wānaka’s Cardrona Alpine Resort will be the largest ski area in New Zealand when its new Soho Basin chairlift opens for the 2025 winter.

Work will start on a six-seater high-speed chairlift providing access to 150 hectares of new terrain during summer.

The expansion has been long anticipated after Cardrona owners RealNZ and Soho Basin leasee John Darby announced a partnership, in 2018.

In 2021, the Willow’s quad chairlift opened, providing the first access to new terrain in the Soho Ski Area.

However, the new chairlift will provide more than two times that area, increasing total lift-accessed skiable terrain by 24%.

That would increase the resort from 465ha to 615ha, making it the biggest commercial ski area in New Zealand.

Whakapapa ski area, in the North Island, is currently the largest with 550ha of skiable terrain.

The Remarkables ski area, near Queenstown, is planning to open 47ha of new terrain in 2024 as it replaces the existing 33-year-old Shadow Basin chairlift with a faster and larger chairlift that would terminate higher on the mountain.

Construction of foundations for the Soho Basin Express, a Doppelmayr six-seater chairlift, will start in February, with the towers and stations installed a year later.

The lift would be completed in time for the 2025 winter season.

It was granted resource consent by the Queenstown Lakes District Council in August.

General Manager of Cardrona and Treble Cone Experiences Laura Hedley said new skiable terrain in New Zealand was incredibly rare.

“Soho Basin opens up a whole new world and experience for skiers and snowboarders at Cardrona.

“We can’t wait to ride Soho and share it with all of you – it’s just so good,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Cardrona’s car parking areas will be expanded and upgraded to meet demand.

To meet demand the Valley View car park would be extended, and the on-mountain rentals department would be upgraded this summer.

Snowmaking facilities, food and beverage, retail, and other car park offerings were also being upgraded, she said.

During 2023 the ski area limited the number of day passes sold on the mountain following complaints over queues for chairlifts and car parks due to a massive increase in demand.

Cardrona’s newest chairlift would open up an area similar in size to, and directly behind, Captain’s Basin.

It would have a mix of playful intermediate terrain alongside more technical, advanced lines – plenty for confident skiers and snowboarders to explore.

Before work begins on the new lift, Cardrona would undertake steps to look after the landscape, flora and fauna in Soho Basin.