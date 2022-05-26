Overseas instructors adding cool vibes to Rainbow Ski Area's slopes

Rainbow Ski Area is looking good after it received between 35cm-45cm of fresh snow late last week.

The international market isn't a huge player for Rainbow Ski Area, but international ski instructors are, says the manager for the top of the south skifield.

Thomas Harry said it was “fantastic” to have the borders back open again and get all these ski instructors coming from overseas.

“It's awesome, they bring some really high-level skills from overseas.

“They grew up skiing in the Alps, in the North American Rockies ... So they've got some really great skills they bring over here to help us become better skiers and snowboarders,” Harry said.

“It also brings a very cool culture to the ski area because we get a mix of Kiwis, Aussies and everyone else, so all the different cultures amalgamating together, it creates a pretty cool atmosphere to live and work.”

Out of the 35 employees this year, 12 come from overseas, including seven ski instructors from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, South Africa and Australia.

Supplied The season at Rainbow starts on July 9 and management are hopeful of a bumper season.

“A couple of our really high-level ski patrollers are based in Australia, so they are coming out, and we can't wait to have them back on the team.

“They are returners, and they hold high level avalanche qualification, so they come and run our snow safety programme,” Harry said.

The staff will arrive a week before the opening on July 9 and stay in St Arnaud, a small alpine township with a population of just over 100 people, at the northern end of Lake Rotoiti.

Last year, the field was only running six days a week with about 25 staff.

Harry said they would love to see Australians when they come to New Zealand.

“Most of them do go south to those bigger fields, but we do see quite a few family members, they seem to be the ones visiting their family locally, and then will come up skiing. So we are really excited to see them.”

The Rainbow team Ski Field will start making snow from the beginning of next month..

“That’ll keep us very busy, it's a 24/7 operation,” he said.

Supplied Rainbow Ski Area manager Tom Harry, right, with Sarah Jacobs, left, and Joe Shaw.

The resort has continued to grow its snowmaking fleet, adding five new snow guns.

“We are running 13 guns this year, up from eight last year, there is a significant increase which should mean better coverage early on.

“More guns, more snow, more turns.

“The more snow, the better coverage and it does increase the quality of your skiing experience,” Harry said.

The field received between 35cm-45cm of fresh snow late last week following the polar blast that swept up the country.

"It's pretty typical that we see a snow in May, although often not this much, so it's really great to see!"

Rainbow Ski Area will be open from July 9, weather dependent, seven days a week.