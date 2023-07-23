Travel Insider: A beginner's guide to skiing with children

Kea Kids News is there as the NZ Junior Freeride Tour ski champs happen on the slopes of the Remarkables. (Video first published on October 19, 2021)

Backyard Travel Family founder Jennifer Parkes has three active children who love the great outdoors. She shares some simple tips if you are looking at getting out on the slopes with young ones.

Embrace the early risers

If your kids wake early, then that's fabulous because it's likely you’ll need a bit of a drive to hit the mountain. If it's a powder weekend then the pros will be on the mountain road at first light, taking up all those carparks, so make an early start.

No time for brekkie? No problem, as you’ll find many ski families having a breakfast cook-up out the back of their 4WD. Pack your portable barbecue or camping cooker and make a fresh bacon and egg buttie before you hit the snow. Did anyone say sausage sizzle for lunch?

Choose your mountain wisely

All mountains are not created equal and the best option really depends on you.

Want the chilled backcountry experience? Then head to a club field like Ohau, Roundhill or Mt Lyford. Need childcare? Hit up Cardrona or Coronet Peak.

Want a magic carpet for your beginners? A commercial field is your best bet.

Need a parent pass so you can swap who skis and who looks after the kids? Check out Broken River or Hanmer Springs.

Bring some patience

The most important thing is that the kids have fun, so if they have a couple of goes then want to sit and eat the snow, then just ensure the snow is clean.

Have snacks on hand for short breaks and encourage them to do fun things such as ski between under your legs, dancing hands or the best falling face. If the kids are keen to go back again, success!

Pack the right gear

Backyard Travel Family Don’t overlook a helmet and goggles.

You’ll likely know the kids need good thermals and some waterproof gear, but don’t overlook a helmet and goggles. We naturally put helmets on our kids on their bikes. With skiers absolutely flying, coupled with rocks as a hazard, a helmet is a must.

Goggles not only provide squint and sun protection but those with polarised lenses help to increase the contrast in the snow. It’s safer as they can see the lumps and holes, rather than just bright white snow.