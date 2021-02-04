Budget bullet train will travel at 330kmh for under $9 a ticket

Spain's state rail operator Renfe is launching a new, budget bullet train between Madrid and Barcelona with tickets just €5 (NZ$8.35).

The train will launch on June 23 with four return services daily travelling the 500 kilometres between the two Spanish cities.

Travelling at up to 330 kmh, the 438-passenger train will take just 90 minutes to cover the distance during the fastest services. Most services will have additional stops along the way and take about three hours.

Renfe said in a statement that demand for the service has been huge, with 100,000 tickets sold in a single day, with the largest number of tickets (31 per cent) sold for the first month of the train's operation.

READ MORE:

* This 'super bullet maglev' train will travel at 620kmh

* At 400kmh, China will once again have one of the world's fastest bullet trains

* Madrid to Barcelona by fast train: Up to 300km per hour on Spain's high-speed train



While the €5 tickets were part of a launch special, coinciding with Renfe's 80th anniversary, the regular prices will still be relatively cheap, ranging from €10 to €60 for a standard journey. The Avlo trains feature just a single "Standard Class", unlike other trains on Spain's network, which typically feature a first-class carriage.

French-backed Ouigo, a rival operator, also plans to launch budget high-speed train trips on the Madrid-Barcelona route in May, offering its first 10,000 return tickets for only €1.

The Renfe service, which was originally scheduled to launch in early April, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spain has been one of the worst-hit countries in Europe by Covid-19, with more than 2.5 million cases and close to 60,000 deaths.

The country is currently in a state of emergency due to the resurgence of the virus, after relaxing restrictions and allowing tourists to flock in over the European summer.

Spain has the world's second-largest high-speed rail network, with 3330 kilometres of track across the country. While this pales in comparison to China's huge 35,000-kilometre network, it is slightly larger than Japan's (3041km). The latter country was the world's first to create a dedicated high-speed rail network, more than 50 years ago.

- traveller.com.au