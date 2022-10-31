Watch: Switzerland just broke the record for the world's longest passenger train

The world record for the longest passenger train has just been broken in Switzerland.

Rhaetian Railway (RhB) claimed the record after the 1906-metre-long narrow gauge train passed through the Unesco World Heritage route from the Albula Tunnel in Preda to the Landwasser Viaduct just outside Filisur.

Thousands watched along the route as the 25 four-part electric Capricorn railcars made their way slowly through the stunning Swiss landscape. The record attempt using 100 cars was to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Switzerland's first railway.

Renato Fasciati, Director of RhB, said it was a huge achievement.

READ MORE:

* The world's 10 most extraordinary tunnels

* Switzerland: Where the grass actually is greener

* World's 10 most spectacular rack railways to travel



Philipp Schmidli/swiss-image.ch Guinness World Records confirmed the world-beating record attempt.

“After intensive preparation, we are overjoyed to have achieved this world record. Not only did we have a wonderful railway festival here in Bergün, but we were able to present ourselves around the world as a fascinating and innovative mountain railway thanks to our dedicated partners, sponsors and an incredibly dedicated team,” said Fasciati.

Guinness World Records confirmed the world-beating record attempt; the previous best was 1732.9m from 1991.

YANIK BUERKLI/AP People watched along the route.

Ahead of the record attempt, a test run was over before it started when the emergency brake system could not be activated and the seven drivers could not communicate with each other via radio or cellphone in the many tunnels, reports CNN. However, a temporary field telephone system was set up and specially modified software allowed the drivers to control the train.

GIAN EHRENZELLER The 1.91km-long train on the journey on the Unesco world heritage track from Preda to Alvaneu.

By the numbers: The Swiss record attempt

1906 metres

The length of the train.

24,930 metres

The length of the journey from Preda to Alvaneu.

Philipp Schmidli/swiss-image.ch It took just on an hour to complete.

789.4 metres

The difference in altitude the train covered.

25

The number of Capricorn electric trains.

100

The number of cars.

GIAN EHRENZELLER The train consists of 100 waggons.

30-35km

The average speed.

60 minutes

It took just on an hour for the record.

2990 tonnes

The weight of the record-breaking train.

48

The number of bridges crossed.

22

The number of tunnels.

YANIK BUERKLI The old world record of 1732.9m dates back to 1991.

YANIK BUERKLI The average speed was 30-35km.

Please note: If you are unable to view video above it may be due to an ad blocker.