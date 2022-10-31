Watch: Switzerland just broke the record for the world's longest passenger train
The world record for the longest passenger train has just been broken in Switzerland.
Rhaetian Railway (RhB) claimed the record after the 1906-metre-long narrow gauge train passed through the Unesco World Heritage route from the Albula Tunnel in Preda to the Landwasser Viaduct just outside Filisur.
Thousands watched along the route as the 25 four-part electric Capricorn railcars made their way slowly through the stunning Swiss landscape. The record attempt using 100 cars was to celebrate the 175th anniversary of Switzerland's first railway.
Renato Fasciati, Director of RhB, said it was a huge achievement.
READ MORE:
* The world's 10 most extraordinary tunnels
* Switzerland: Where the grass actually is greener
* World's 10 most spectacular rack railways to travel
“After intensive preparation, we are overjoyed to have achieved this world record. Not only did we have a wonderful railway festival here in Bergün, but we were able to present ourselves around the world as a fascinating and innovative mountain railway thanks to our dedicated partners, sponsors and an incredibly dedicated team,” said Fasciati.
Guinness World Records confirmed the world-beating record attempt; the previous best was 1732.9m from 1991.
Ahead of the record attempt, a test run was over before it started when the emergency brake system could not be activated and the seven drivers could not communicate with each other via radio or cellphone in the many tunnels, reports CNN. However, a temporary field telephone system was set up and specially modified software allowed the drivers to control the train.
By the numbers: The Swiss record attempt
1906 metres
The length of the train.
24,930 metres
The length of the journey from Preda to Alvaneu.
789.4 metres
The difference in altitude the train covered.
25
The number of Capricorn electric trains.
100
The number of cars.
30-35km
The average speed.
60 minutes
It took just on an hour for the record.
2990 tonnes
The weight of the record-breaking train.
48
The number of bridges crossed.
22
The number of tunnels.
Please note: If you are unable to view video above it may be due to an ad blocker.