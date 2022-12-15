Europe's stunning new train features a world-first trick no others can do

The GoldenPass Express is the culmination of more than 100 years of planning and frustration for the Swiss.

It was a cold but brightly sunny day at Zweisimmen train station in the Swiss Alps and we were standing around outside talking variable rail gauges (metre and standard, if you must know), bogies and self-elevating rolling stock. All very fascinating but to be honest I was pining for the all-bells-and-whistles adjustable, heated seat back in the Prestige section of the GoldenPass Express.

I'd only been acquainted with that particular seat for an hour or so but already I was thinking of either moving in permanently or marrying it. Oh, I do miss you, you hot patootie.

The assembled press pack was doing exactly what passengers DON'T have to do now, ever since the GoldenPass Express opened to the public on December 11 – and that's get out of the train.

Until now, thanks to a quirk of Swiss railway history, the 115-kilometre journey from glitzy Montreux with its famous lakeside Freddie Mercury statue to Interlaken, the epicentre of action and adventure in the Alps, had to be done in two stages, with a change of trains and the lugging of luggage at Zweisimmen. No longer.

READ MORE:

* The 10 best train trips to add to your bucket list

* Meet the mysterious train expert behind successful website seat61.com

* The slow passage through India

* World's 10 most spectacular rack railways to travel

* Glacier Express, Switzerland train journey: The most beautiful country to see by rail



The GoldenPass Express is the culmination of more than 100 years of planning and frustration for the Swiss and means that the three-hour 15-minute journey can be completed in one go.

The Swiss do love a train. They might be known, in the popular cliches, for chocolate, cuckoo clocks, watches and the abomination that is fondue but it's trains where they really come into their own.

After all, they already have the world's longest and deepest train tunnel (Gotthard Base Tunnel; 57 kilometres long and 2.3 kilometres deep), the densest rail network in Europe, the highest rail usage in Europe (300 million passengers a year), and the world's steepest cogwheel railway (Mount Pilatus, maximum gradient of 48 per cent).

Not bad for a country only two-thirds the size of Tasmania and 60 per cent covered in mountains, 48 of which are 4000 metres or higher.

The GoldenPass Express starts out at 395 metres above sea level in Montreux, snakes slowly up through the mountains via Gstaad and reaches a peak of 1274 metres at Saanenmoser before wending down through Zweisimmen and Spiez to reach Interlaken Ost.

The technology that allows GoldenPass trains to switch from a metric track gauge (1000 millimetres) to a standard gauge (1435 millimetres) in mere seconds and without changing the bogies (the wheel chassis) or changing trains (for the uninitiated, the gauge is the distance between the two rails of a railway track) is a world first.

It was created by train company MOB (Chemin de fer Montreux–Oberland Bernois) and multinational rolling stock manufacturer Alstom at a cost of 89 million Swiss francs (about A$140 million).

GoldenPass Express/Supplied The train makes the most of the stunning scenery with large windows and panoramic skylights.

To do this they had to create a gradually spreading ramp at Zweisimmen station and design a world-first flexible bogie which has no axles, expands to accommodate the new gauge (and vice versa) and, at the same time, raises the train carriages by 20 centimetres to accommodate the higher platforms beyond Zweisimmen.

The new bogies (58 of them) were built in Alstom's plant in Villeneuve, Switzerland, while 23 new carriages are being built by Swiss railway rolling stock manufacturer Stadler to a design by Italian company Pininfarina.

And if that wasn't enough, the electrical voltage also switches at the changeover, from 900 V DC on the MOB network to 15kV AC on the BLS network from Zweisimmen to Interlaken. Which is just showing off if you ask me.

The trains look stunning, from the stylish blue and gold exterior to the similarly liveried and beautifully elegant interiors (even in the plebeian depths of second class) which make the most of the stunning scenery with large windows and panoramic skylights.

GoldenPass Express/Supplied The technology that allows GoldenPass trains to switch from a metric track gauge (1000 millimetres) to a standard gauge (1435 millimetres) in mere seconds and without changing the bogies (the wheel chassis, pictured).

Top of the classes is Prestige, as you might have guessed from the name, which consists of 18 customisable and heated seats at the front and rear (nine each) of the trains. Raised 40 centimetres higher than the other classes, the small cabins feel like glass bubbles thanks to the height and the lower windowsills.

If you're going, book the Prestige at the front of the train. On the journey from the Vaud Riviera at Montreux the train is pulled by an MOB locomotive, which means the front view is partially obscured (though the side views aren't to be sniffed at – this is the Alps after all).

From Zweisimmen, though, the train is pushed by a BLS locomotive from the rear, which means the front Prestige cabin has uninterrupted and dramatic views through the Pays-d'Enhaut and the Bernese Alps.

On top of all this, there are all the usual Swiss charms of manicured green fields dotted with manicured, super-model catwalk cows, stupidly picturesque A-frame chalets and wooden, balconied houses, and tunnels that emerge in yet another valley bisected by milky-blue glacier run-off rivers and overseen by snow-spattered mountain peaks.

Coming down out of the mountains, full of Champagne, caviar, cheese and prosciutto, we hit the western end of Lake Thun at Spiez and, as if by magic, there's the obligatory white swan gliding across it. Frankly, it's so opportune that I'm not convinced it's real. Drag it out of the water and you'll find it's a very fancy Swiss timepiece – always beautiful and always on time.

GoldenPass Express/Supplied The trains look stunning, from the stylish blue and gold exterior to the similarly liveried and beautifully elegant interior.

Details

The train

From December 11, 2022, until June 6, 2023, the GoldenPass Express will run once a day in each direction, leaving Montreux at 9.35am and Interlaken Ost at 9.08am. From June 11, 2023, until December 12, 2023, there will be four departures a day each way.

Food is available on board and can be booked in advance. There are special menu options for Prestige and 1st class. Snacks and drinks are available on board subject to availability.

Booking is mandatory for Prestige class and highly recommended in 1st and 2nd classes (there is a reservation fee). One-way tickets from Montreux to Interlaken cost from NZ$88 (2nd class) and NZ$155 in first class (plus the NZ$33 reservation fee). To travel in Prestige class, a 1st class ticket and a CHF35 (NZ$59) supplement are required.

See gpx.swiss for more details.

Swiss travel pass

If you're travelling in Switzerland for any length of time, consider the Swiss Travel Pass, which gives you unlimited travel by train, bus and boat, travel on panoramic trains (plus seat reservation and/or surcharge), use of public transport in over 90 Swiss cities, entry to over 500 museums. Prices start at CHF232 (NZ$390) for a three-day, 2nd class pass. See sbb.ch for more details.

Getting there

All the major airlines fly to Geneva. Keith Austin flew into Geneva from London City airport with Swiss Air (swiss.com). From there it's a short (about an hour and 20 minutes) but lovely train ride alongside Lake Geneva (Lac Leman) to Montreux via Lausanne.

More

myswitzerland.com

Keith Austin travelled as a guest of Switzerland Tourism and GoldenPass Express.

- traveller.com.au