Brexit blamed for derailing the UK section of Orient Express

The UK section of the famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) train journey is being axed after 41 years due to complications at the border between England and France.

The journey has included a leg on a British Pullman from London Victoria to Folkestone, where passengers are then ferried through the Channel Tunnel by road coach to Calais and onto another luxury train service.

The UK section has now been derailed due to the Brexit border controls.

English ports have seen long queues recently due to security checks and new regulations could see those delays increase even more with the introduction of biometric passports, which uses fingerprints and facial recognition data.

A spokesperson for Belmond, the company which runs the VSOE service, told the Observer: “We want to avoid any risk of travel disruption for our guests – delays and missing train connections – and provide the highest level of service, as seamless and relaxed as possible.”

From next year, the VSOE will only operate between Paris Gare de l'Est and Venice, Italy.

Mark Smith from train blog site The Man in Seat 61 told The Guardian that he was sad to set the UK section go.

“The British Pullman was the hors d’oeuvre – it set you up with smoked salmon and champagne on the way from London to Folkestone on the traditional boat-train route that passengers heading to the Orient Express would have used in the 1930s. Joining the continental train at Calais in time to get dressed for dinner was wonderful,” said Smith.

The Orient Express began operating in 1883 travelling the length of continental Europe with the main terminal stations in Paris in the northwest and Istanbul in the southeast. The routes and rolling stock changed many times over the years. The service gained particular notoriety as the setting for the Agatha Christie novel Murder on the Orient Express.

The original Orient Express ended operations in 2009.

The VSOE is a privately run luxury experience from Belmond with tickets starting at around £3300 (NZ$6600) per person one way, including meals.