The $120k dream job if you love trains; no experience needed

How would you feel about regularly travelling on one of the world’s most scenic rail routes? One that was featured in the Harry Potter films, as well as the rather less glamorous Trainspotting movie.

Well, ScotRail is looking for new train drivers on the West Highland Line, and no experience is needed.

The route, which links the ports of Mallaig and Oban in the Scottish Highlands to Glasgow, features spectacular Scottish scenery as it winds over the likes of the Glenfinnan Viaduct, featured in the Harry Potter movies, as well as views of natural landmarks such as Loch Lomond.

A trainee is looking at a salary of £32,968 (just over NZ$68,300) which will rise up to £58,028 (NZ$120,228) per annum once they have some more experience under their belts.

HR Director at ScotRail, Julie Dale, said the opportunity “doesn’t come along often”.

“It’s not your usual nine to five, the successful candidates will experience some of the most breathtaking views of the West Highlands, while helping us deliver the best possible service by getting our customers to their destination safely and on time,” said Dale.

Applicants need to be over 21, and be able to pass a medical exam. Also crucial is the ability to be a good communicator, have enthusiasm, good at problem-solving and doesn’t mind shift work.

They also need “experience working in an equally responsible role where safety is paramount”.

Kiwis can apply for the job, once they are eligible to work in the UK. One caveat though, is that successful applicants who pass the initial screening will need to get to Glasgow at short notice for psychometric assessments.

