A front seat to the back country: A journey on the Northern Explorer

On track again this month after its Covid-19 suspension, the Northern Explorer is once more delighting travellers on its route between Auckland and Wellington.

The oldest passenger train service in the country, it calls in at Palmerston North, Ohakune, National Park and Hamilton; but these days it’s much more about the experience than just getting from A to W. The carriages have picture windows that arch up onto the roof, the reclining seats are big and comfortable, there’s a commentary available through supplied headsets and the licensed dining car serves delicious Wishbone food and drinks.

Kiwi Rail The Northern Explorer is all about the scenery.

Mainly, though, it’s all about the scenery, and that starts right away on the northwards route. You’ll feel smug as you settle into your seat and the train glides out of the city against the flow of commuters heading in to work.

In no time at all, you’re through the hills and on the Kāpiti Coast, with the blue-green bulk of the island out to the left across a sparkling sea, and the Tararua Range rising abruptly on the right. Climbing along their slopes, the train is high enough at one point for passengers, on a clear day, to see both the South Island and Mt Taranaki.

READ MORE:

* The Great Northern explorers: From Wellington to Auckland

* Auckland-to-Wellington sleeper train could happen without KiwiRail

* World Famous in New Zealand: The Northern Explorer



Kiwi Rail Ruapehu is a stunning sight on a clear day.

Gradually the hills are left behind, and the train passes through neat farmland, the paddocks dotted with sheep, cows and pūkeko. As each little country town nears, horses and fat ponies take over from farm animals, and then comes a variation on homes, wide streets, war memorial, pub and dairy. It’s all very peaceful – but there’s drama looming as you head further inland.

Impressive engineering eases the train’s journey over the Rangitīkei River’s precipitous gorges: five tall viaducts, two of them built of iron trusses and dating from the early 1900s, the other three more modern concrete constructions. One of them, 75m high and 315m long, is still only the third-biggest of today’s bridges.

Nature effortlessly dwarfs man’s efforts, however, and nowhere more tragically than at the Whangaehu River. Here, in 1953, a lahar from Ruapehu swept away the bridge at Tangiwai, and with it several carriages of the train unluckily approaching it at that very moment, causing the loss of 151 lives. Modern alarm systems now prevent a recurrence.

Kiwi Rail It’s the Hāpuawhenua Viaduct, rebuilt in 1981, that gets everyone jostling for photos.

As the Northern Express crosses the Volcanic Plateau, the Rangipo Desert’s tussock plains are dominated by Ruapehu, Ngāuruhoe and Tongariro, sharp and bright against the sky. The open-air observation car is crowded at this point, as everyone marvels and gasps at the sheer size and beauty of the volcanoes.

Rivers threading down from their slopes have cut deep channels through the plain, but the smooth journey continues, thanks to more viaducts here. They date back to 1908 and one, marked by an obelisk, was the last link in the completion of the route between Auckland and Wellington. It’s the Hāpuawhenua Viaduct, rebuilt in 1981, that gets everyone jostling for photos. Its elegant 414m curve, on tall concrete pillars rising from the fern-filled bush, is a modern classic.

Trouncing even that, though, is the Raurimu Spiral that comes next. Designed in 1898 to make the steep 139m height difference accessible, the track here winds around on itself with two short tunnels, three hairpin bends and one big horseshoe curve. It’s in equal measure clever, using the topography to avoid the need for bridges, and a testament to engineering skill and, especially, hard work by men with shovels and horses pulling carts. It’s also quite confusing for passengers, able at one point to see their own train heading in the opposite direction on what looks like a separate track. The story goes that a train driver once slammed on his brakes, seeing his own guard’s van light apparently just ahead, and fearing a collision.

Kiwi Rail Coastal delights await travellers as the Nrothern Explorer passes through the Kāpiti Coast.

The Explorer is on the home stretch now, crossing the rolling hills of the King Country and then the fertile green Waikato Plains, both pretty and full of history. The Waikato River is there on the left, and on the right you pass Mt Taupiri, its urupā draped down the slope, the graves bright with flowers.

Soon, you’re into the city outskirts and, finally, draw to a stop at Auckland’s Strand station. You alight refreshed and relaxed, and feeling smug again – this time, because you chose land over air for your journey.

Pamela Wade was a guest on the Northern Explorer.

Kiwi Rail Five tall viaducts eases the train’s journey over the Rangitikei River’s precipitous gorges.

More information

The Northern Explorer’s summer season finishes on May 3, and the winter timetable is not yet available. Currently, it runs from Auckland on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and from Wellington on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing shortly before 8am and reaching its destination at around 7pm. The standard adult fare is $169 one way, but there are many discounts and special offers, including book for 4, pay for 2. Visit the website for details: greatjourneysofnz.co.nz/northern-explorer