Train travel can be therapeutic for the whole family

Family life has changed so much over the last ten years, and while technology has connected us in so many positive ways, it has also injected a certain degree of separation into many nuclear family units.

Where we might have once sprawled across couches watching a family movie together, my teens are now more likely to want to play Xbox with their mates online or watch endless videos on TikTok.

That's why holidays are more precious than ever, and an 11-hour train ride from Wellington to Auckland was potentially a great wi-fi-free chance for me to spend some actual bonding time with my 16-year-old - either that or an unmitigated disaster.

After a fairly painless check-in (bags go in much like a plane so you have to keep anything you might need in ‘carry on’) we pulled out of beautiful Wellington station and embarked on our day-long journey.

We were lucky enough to have a table seating arrangement so sat across from each other with lots of room for phones, snacks and games - and a spare seat next to each of us.

The more airline-style seats also looked great with their tray tables and plenty of legroom - possibly a better choice for groups of two if you’re not keen on the possibility of being seated with others.

On a similar setup to us across the aisle sat Tammy and Nicole from North Carolina and judging from how they busted out their card games and settled in within minutes, we picked this wasn’t their first rodeo. When we spoke to them later, we found out this was the last of three New Zealand train journeys on a four-week trip - they had done the TranzAlpine and Coastal Pacific previous to this and knew exactly what was what.

Alexia Santamaria 16-year-old Keenan on the Northern Explorer.

The ride was surprisingly smooth from the get-go and it didn’t take long to relax into a rhythm as we rolled up the coast past Porirua, Paekākāriki, Paraparaumu and Waikanae.

I was also surprised at how scenic it got, so quickly, and sat mesmerised looking out the enormous side and roof windows (un-tinted, non-reflective and panoramic for excellent viewing apparently) at the ever-changing scenery. The roof windows definitely gave extra glowy illumination and the teen and I sat in an unusually blissful silence as we soaked up the sun, light and water views.

As we progressed further up the motu we were struck by the juxtaposition of mind-blowing scenery intertwined with everyday New Zealand life.

One minute we’d be in a lush green bush tunnel, with emerald fronds so close to the windows you felt like you could touch them, the next passing backyards with makeshift cricket pitches, clotheslines, outdoor furniture and inky purple hydrangea bushes.

Rolling hills - seemingly directly out of a watercolour - became motorways, with the odd feeling of travelling alongside cars and motorhomes, before morphing into rugged bushland two seconds later. It was endlessly changing and entertaining, and any earlier fears of boredom were rapidly squashed.

Alexia Santamaria Travelling the Kāpiti Coast.

Even better, the mother-son relationship situation actually benefitted enormously (you never know how it will go with teenagers). The relaxing nature of the trip and the feeling that we weren’t rushing like we always are at home, was really quite therapeutic.

We chatted, we sat in silence, we nodded off, then woke up again, we moved around from our seats to the dining cart (the savoury scones were so good we went back twice) and made regular visits to the open-air viewing carriage.

There was a feeling of having time and space and being far from all the household things that cause daily niggliness. There were hours to talk about things we don’t usually discuss, without a feeling of pressure - and there’s no doubt the soothing scenery helped dissolve any usual friction.

It made me realise how disconnected many of us are becoming at home - heads in our devices, living in our own worlds. A timely reminder that we can still have good conversations and that - contrary to what both my sons would regularly have me believe - no one will die if they put their screens down and actually talk to each other. Suggesting this kind of madness at home results in mutiny, on a train it made more sense.

Alexia Santamaria Coastal views from the Northern Explorer.

We carried on past the Kāpiti Coast and the incredible viaducts over the gorges of the Rangitīkei Valley. Toi Toi Viaduct was built in 1904 and stands 62 metres high, Makohine Viaduct was built in 1902 and measures 72 metres and these and other fascinating facts were available to us on our headsets.

It was hard not to giggle every time we heard the ‘ding’ signalling some kind of commentary was available and we’d hear one of our new friends from North Carolina say ‘listen, listen, she’s talking again’ as they scrambled to don their ear coverings.

We passed the stunning white sandstone cliffs that flanked the Rangitīkei River and were stunned into a rare silence at the sheer beauty below.

We made several trips to the open-air viewing carriage for clear vistas of the Central Plateau as rolling farmland gave way to a drier landscape of pampas and tussock grasses as we entered a more mountainous volcanic terrain.

The green was ever present but there were more browns, greys and ochres in between. Ruapehu was kind enough to have the perfect smattering of snow on its 2797-metre peak, perfect for photos with a blue sky background.

Alexia Santamaria Large windows make it easy to see everything that's going past.

At one point there seemed no point in even going back to our seats as the jaw-dropping sights just kept on coming - rolling pastures with picture-perfect sheep and cows (did KiwiRail make them audition?) alpine terrain dotted with snow-grass, swampland, more ravines and winding river scenes. Mount Ngāuruhoe stood in all its Mount Doom glory and we crossed more viaducts with views that plunged down past intense green foliage to rushing waters 70-80 metres down.

Of course the Raurimu Spiral was a highlight - as we watched our American friends clutch for their headsets we followed suit to learn all about its fascinating construction via the audio commentary. As we squealed around its downward curves it was hard not to imagine the looks the surveyor must have got in the late 1800s when he suggested this slightly leftfield way to cross the steep slopes between the North Island Volcanic Plateau and the valleys of the Whanganui River (without the need for a 20km detour and the building of multiple viaducts). I’m no engineering geek but even I was impressed.

Before we knew it we were out the other side of Taumarunui and into the mighty Waikato. As the scenery turned more gentle and undulating we decided it might be a good time to try out the meals. If I’m honest the thought of choosing a cold meal from the fridge and having it heated didn’t look wildly appealing, but I learned a lesson in not judging a book by its cover as the teen and I ravenously devoured the melt-in-your-mouth lamb shanks with mash and broccoli. Not sure what kind of sous-vide sorcery had happened off-train but the results were delicious.

Alexia Santamaria Rolling past Ruapehu.

As we rolled past tiny farmhouses dwarfed by the hectares of paddock around them, cornfields, small sleepy towns, bright red tractors, classic dairies, chunky bales of hay, overgrown fields sprinkled with a yellow confetti of buttercups and dandelions, I found myself stuck between the beauty outside my window and the gentle motion of the train that wanted to lull me so easily to sleep.

We played cards, we had snoozes, we lazed, we chatted and before I knew it, our friend on the commentary was telling us it wouldn’t be long before arrival in Tāmaki Makaurau. We passed Papakura and heard all about how Takanini was named after Chief Ihaka Takanini; this was something that I was pleased to note throughout the commentary - an equal spotlight on our Māori and European history instead of pretending that New Zealand only began in 1840.

As we arrived into The Strand station with a direct view of the Sky Tower I almost felt a sense of sadness. The incredible scenery and the chance to have some quality time with my son was a feeling I wanted to hang on to well after the brakes hissed and we came to our final stop.

Alexia Santamaria Arriving in Auckland.

I would highly recommend the Northern Explorer if you have older kids - a great way to reconnect and a wonderful reminder of the beauty of our incredible country.

If you have younger kids it is possible to break the Northern Explorer journey up over a few days and one suggestion is to get off in Ohakune and stay a couple of nights. Winter or summer there is so much to do around the area - mini golf, alpaca farms, the Dinosaur House in Raetihi, horse trekking, short walks, skate park, and whitewater rafting.

Tammy from North Carolina summed it up better than this travel writer ever could. She described Aotearoa as one of the ‘most relentlessly beautiful’ landscapes she’d ever travelled. I would have to agree and an epic train ride is the perfect, relaxed way to really appreciate it.