Travel Insider: A beginner's guide to booking a European rail pass

High-speed rail’s low environmental impact is making it more attractive than ever to New Zealand travellers. Rail passes continue to offer one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to traverse the European continent’s networks, but Rail Online general manager Kirsty Blows says there are a variety of factors to consider when choosing the pass that best meets your needs.

There are 10 versions of Eurail’s Global Pass available – ranging from four days to three months’ validity – but the first thing to consider before you buy is not the length of your holiday, it’s the flexibility of your itinerary.

Most people follow a carefully planned schedule that doesn’t involve a train trip every day, so they opt for a pass that permits a set number of non-consecutive days travel within either a one- or two-month period.

This means you are only purchasing the precise number of days you need. For Kiwis the most popular passes are those offering 10- and 15-days travel within two months.

If, however, you want maximum flexibility – and you’re happy to pay a premium – you can buy a pass offering consecutive days travel (from 15 days to 90 days).

This leaves you free to change your plans at the last-minute and enjoy plenty of memorable day trips.

Next decide whether your budget allows for first- or second-class. First class is not that much more expensive, and it offers larger seats, additional luggage storage and access in some stations to comfortable lounges.

Supplied Rail Online general manager Kirsty Blows.

Before you book, check out whether you are entitled to a discount. Youths (12-27 years) get a 25% discount, seniors (60+ years) enjoy a 10% reduction, and up to two children (11 years or younger) travel free with an adult.

Also make sure you book your pass through a website (such as Rail Online) that allows you to pay in NZ dollars, so you don’t get caught with currency exchange fees.

Finally, be sure to use the Eurail app to validate your pass before your first day of travel and remember that trains – like planes – fill up, so wherever possible reserve your seats ahead of time.