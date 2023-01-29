Extract: Best swimming holes in the top of the South Island

Awaroa Beach was bought by New Zealanders through a crowd-funding campaign. The beach sits in the middle of the Abel Tasman National Park. (Video first published in February 2020.)

The Top of the South has some of New Zealand's clearest, least-polluted rivers.

While hitting the beach on a hot summer's day is a favourite pastime throughout coastal New Zealand, locals at the Top of the South are just as likely to head to a river.

To enjoy a cooling swim on a hot day without salty seawater residue, make a beeline to a river.

Getting here

Rivers snake from mountains to coast throughout the Top of the South. Swimming spots are accessible from main and back roads.

When to go

Braden Fastier/Stuff Holiday makers swim in the Pelorus river near the SH6 road bridge in-between Nelson and Blenhiem.

The region's hot, dry summers make this season the ideal time for a swim but waterfalls are most impressive after rain.

Where not to swim

Heed local safety warnings and respect Māori requests. The gorgeous Riuwaka Resurgence may look inviting but it's disrespectful to swim at the sacred spot.

Life's a River Beach

Make a splash

Join the local youths and bomb, dive or (let's be honest) bellyflop from great heights. Jump from rocks at Pelorus Bridge (on SH6 between Havelock and Nelson), the Lee River (past Richmond) and Paine's Ford (Tākaka), or swing from ropes above swimming holes in the Aniseed Valley (Richmond), Maitai Valley (Nelson) and Murchison's Eel Hole on the Buller River.

Urban refreshment

The Maitai River flows from the mountains east of Nelson city, and swimming spots along the river in the Maitai Valley are easy to reach from town. En route On SH6 between Havelock and Nelson, the Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve contains a glorious stretch of clean river and wide pebbly beaches. It's a convenient place to take a walk and stretch the legs on a road trip between Blenheim and Nelson, and once you see the water you might be tempted to stay a while.

Family fun

The gentle flow and shallow waters at Pelorus Bridge, the Lee River and the Aniseed Valley are ideal for kids and babies to splash about in.

A short walk from Anchorage Beach and Torrent Bay in the Abel Tasman National Park is a hidden freshwater swimming spot, Cleopatra's Pools. Here the Torrent River forms a seris of rock pools and small waterfalls surrounded by forest. When water levels are suitable, adventurous souls can slip and slide down the wet moss-covered rocks into the pools.

Alternatively, lay out a towel and sunbathe on the surrounding rocks, like Cleopatra herself (without the milk). Whether you plan to hike through the park or visit on a day trip via a water taxi, Cleopatra's Pools are a worthy detour.

