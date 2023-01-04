The year I became a mermaid

Juliette Sivertsen is Stuff’s travel news director – and a certified mermaid.

Expanding my ribcage to fill my lungs with as much air as possible, I hold my breath and dive beneath the surface of the ocean, bending at the waist to shoot straight down like a pin, arms and head first.

The cold water on my face helps me hold my breath underwater, thanks to what’s known as the mammalian diving response, a physiological response that overrides the basic need to breathe, allowing me to stay submerged for longer.

Beneath the sea, I enter into a different world, and a different state of mind and consciousness. Rippling my torso like a dolphin, powered by a monofin on my feet, legs wrapped and confined in a fabric mermaid tail, I propel towards the ocean floor, past waving arms of seaweed and schools of blue maomao.

Grace, strength, freedom. The life of a mermaid.

Not many people – let alone travel journalists – can add ‘certified mermaid’ to their bio. But here I am. In fact, I think I’m the only certified mermaid journalist in New Zealand.

I’ve been a scuba diver for many years, but mermaid diving was never on the bucket list until I heard about this branch of freediving through international dive agency PADI. Just like scuba certifications, you can work through levels of mermaid qualifications, starting with Basic Mermaid, Advanced Mermaid, then progress to Mermaid Instructor if you wish to pass on the skill to others. Mermaiding is exactly what you think it is - learning to swim and dive underwater while wearing a monofin and a mermaid tail. Freediving, but with fun tricks and artistry rarely seen underwater.

Supplied Mermaids are a growing global community, but proper training will help mitigate risks in the water.

Mermaid diving is fun, but has its risks – especially for those who don’t have strong water safety skills. Cheap mermaid tails are easily available for purchase online, but the activity can be dangerous to the untrained, who might not understand the risks of entanglement, potential damage to marine life with their costume, and other freediving risks such as blackout.

By going through formal mermaid diving certification, you can learn to manage and mitigate those risks. It starts with a theory component to understanding the mechanics and physiology of diving, breathing and breathhold techniques, and safety skills such as how to rescue a blacked out diver or what to do if you become entangled.

From there, you hit the pool for confined water sessions, just like you would in scuba training. The pool sessions put the theory into practice in a controlled environment, before heading out into the open water, where the real fun - and risks - occur.

Supplied Stuff travel news director Juliette Sivertsen undergoes mermaid training with Freedive Aotearoa's Sacha Williamson in Matapouri.

Where freediving and mermaid diving branch off from one another is how you swim underwater. Mermaid courses teach you how to use a monofin rather than bifins, requiring you to kick and move from the waist, rather than the legs. Then there are C-shape and U-shape side turns, backward somersault turns, back glides and blowing mermaid bubbles and columns.

As much as I was excited about the prospect of becoming a mermaid - after all I am a total ocean baby - I initially felt a little weird about telling people I was off to mermaid school.

Not entirely out of the realms of possibilities of something Juliette would do, my friends were both confused and bemused when I told them of my plans; while strange men jumped to conclusions it was some kind of kink. Not gonna lie - it’s a great conversation opener when it comes to dating.

Supplied Sacha Williamson is New Zealand's only PADI Mermaid Instructor Trainer.

But the reality is much more simple - mermaid diving is pure joy and carefree fun. Some mermaids around the world use the intrigue and attraction to promote conservation messages and the movement is growing worldwide as a way to engage people with ocean conservation.

Since my qualification, I’ve been making plans for further mermaid adventures in New Zealand and abroad, connecting with other mermaids, and trying to educate others on what this activity is about.

My instructor, Sacha Williamson, of Freedive Aotearoa, runs mermaid events and training here and overseas. Even for those just learning freediving, there’s a joy in concluding the course with a splash in a mermaid – or merman – tail.

I don’t think I’ll ever use mermaiding as a side hustle at aquariums or parties - although, never say never - but I will keep doing it for fun.

I don’t comb my hair with a fork, I can walk and use my legs and I don’t actually believe I am half fish. But mermaid diving has brought a unique skill to my life - and with it, a reminder that no matter how heavy the world feels, there is always a place to feel free. For me, that place is underwater, happily joined up to my mermaid tail.