Cheat Sheet: What's the deal with the rise in mermaid diving in NZ?

You can become a certified mermaid on your next holiday.

Mermaids - real or fantasy?

If you’ve travelled to any great dive destination recently, there’s a chance you might have seen a mermaid in real life. March 29 is International Mermaid Day, so your social media may be featuring a few more fins than normal today.

Even Tourism New Zealand is in on the act. It has announced a partnership with international dive agency PADI, to promote mermaiding, particularly in Northland, to help highlight marine conservation.

And mermaids are no doubt set to get a whole lot more popular soon, when Disney’s adaptation of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, lands in NZ cinemas in May.

So what is all this mermaiding about? Is it just all frivolous fun, or is there a more serious message behind it all?

What exactly is mermaid diving?

Mermaid diving is a more creative branch of freediving. Anyone who knows how to swim can become a mermaid. Mermaids - or mermen - learn to hold their breath underwater and dive beneath the surface using a monofin, rather than the two fins (called bi fins) you might see other divers use.

Your legs are essentially held together with a giant stretchy sock - that’s your mermaid tail that pulls up over the monofin to your waist - and you power your body underwater by kicking from the waist like a dolphin, rather than alternate leg kicks, like in freestyle swimming.

Getty Images Mermaid divers use freediving techniques to move underwater.

You can even get an official mermaid certification through PADI, where you’ll learn fun moves and turns, including somersaults.

But it’s not just a fun way to explore the underwater world. The business of mermaiding has a very serious message underneath the glitzy tails - and that is that we need to do more to save the ocean.

But how does mermaid diving actually help the ocean?

Mermaids are helping bridge the gap between the ocean and humanity. It provides another way for people to connect with the ocean, without having to become a scuba diver.

Mermaids are also helping drive conservation initiatives, such as New Zealand’s Sacha Williamson, who is involved in the Love Rimurimu restoration project in Wellington. Rimurimu (seaweed) can absorb more carbon than trees and help improve water quality and protect the coastlines, so it plays an important role in the marine ecosystem.

“To love and adore anything, is to feel the greatest responsibility to protect it,” Williamson told Stuff Travel.

“And as mermaids, we actually have the opportunity now to help restore and be the voice for something. That requires the ones who put their head underneath the surface and see what’s going on, to promote that.”

Supplied Tourism New Zealand is teaming up with PADI to promote mermaiding in NZ as a way to highlight our marine environment.

Of course, not all mermaids are made equal.

If you want to get involved in a safe way, be sure to only wear reef-safe sunscreen, ditch the plastic jewels and accessories which could get lost in the ocean, and choose ethical companies when it comes to buying a mermaid tail. There are a lot of cheaply made tails available online, which tear or break easily and end up in the landfill after one or two uses. That’s not what mermaiding is about. Opt for manufacturers that donate back to marine conservation, or use recycled materials for their tails.

Swimming with your legs stuck together looks dangerous! Is it even safe?

Like with any type of ocean activity - surfing, kayaking, scuba diving, freediving - you shouldn’t try it unsupervised and without any preparation. That’s why there are now courses available that can teach kids and adults how to properly prepare for mermaid diving.

That includes understanding how to read the ocean, how to minimise risks, breathhold techniques and how to respect and protect marine life.

You’ll start your training in a swimming pool so you can get comfortable and confident first before heading out into the open water.

So remind me why is Tourism New Zealand getting involved?

Aotearoa has such an expansive coastline, and 44 marine reserves, making it an ideal underwater playground and chance for travellers to connect deeper with the ocean.

Northland’s Poor Knights Islands, where you can undergo mermaid training with Freedive Aotearoa, is one of our most precious marine gems and an internationally renowned dive site. Mermaiding amongst the diversity and abundance of fish at the Poor Knights will be a holiday memory you keep forever, while encouraging you to be a voice for the ocean.

Okay, you’ve convinced me. I want to become a mermaid. How?

Almost anyone over the age of six can become a certified PADI mermaid in New Zealand. You need to be able to swim 50m without swim aids and float comfortably at the surface for at least five minutes.

Mermaid centres are popping up in holiday destinations around the world. In New Zealand, Sacha Williamson runs mermaid courses in Northland, from beginners to more advanced. See freedive.co.nz