Seven great places to forest bathe this summer (and how to do it)

What’s simple, low-cost and great for our health and wellbeing? Forest bathing.

We know how good being in the bush can make us feel – the cool air, the scents, the dappled sunlight and bird calls. Even better is how many great places there are around the country to try forest bathing this summer.

“The therapeutic benefits of spending time in nature are well-documented,” says Amy Horn, a qualified therapist and outdoor instructor.

“They include decreased feelings of stress, anxiety and tiredness, as well as increased feelings of calmness and peace, a clearer mind, better mood, improved focus and concentration, and a greater sense of wellbeing.”

READ MORE:

* Separation from nature just isn’t good for us, says Rongoā Māori practitioner

* Meet Sam the Trap Man, the hero hunter sharing bush know-how on TikTok

* Three of the best outdoor baths

* The Department of Conservation's ultimate South Island road trip



Despite the name, forest bathing does not involve sliding into an outdoor bath. It’s about taking time to unplug and purposefully appreciate the forest using all our senses – sight, hearing, taste, smell and touch. Practising it even for a short time can have a positive impact.

Our modern world is fast-paced and urbanised; as many as 84% of Kiwis now live in urban areas. This separation from nature isn’t good for us. In more than 20 years of working in the outdoors, Horn is passionate about the value of time in nature.

Our country’s unique natural environment is key to Horn’s work with the Kiwi not-for-profit Adventure Specialties Trust, providers of wilderness experiences for school students and adult groups.

As the trust’s Adventure Therapy manager together with the team, Horn uses nature- and adventure-based therapies to help restore wellbeing to other clients, including people struggling with anxiety, depression and burnout.

Getting started

Forest bathing doesn't require travelling long distances to wild locations. It’s mostly about getting out, slowing down and reconnecting. If you can get to a city park with established trees, or a patch of neighbourhood bush, you can forest bathe there. Check out an aerial map of your neighbourhood for green patches. Drive out of town and see what pops up.

You don’t need any special equipment. You don't even need to wander far – just far enough into the bush to leave traffic sounds and smells behind.

Bex Charteris Hiking along the Omanawanui track in the Waitākere Ranges, West Auckland.

After a busy week, it can be hard to disconnect. Start by turning your phone off and putting it away.

Find a spot with big trees. Trees give off antimicrobial volatile organic compounds called phytoncides, and studies suggest that breathing in these wood essential oils have beneficial effects for our bodies. Stand still and listen for quiet sounds of birds, insects, or rustling leaves. Take slow, deep breaths. Be aware of the aroma of foliage, ground cover or the soil below. Look at the colours all around you. Lie on your back and look up at the tree cover above.

Wander about aimlessly – just don’t get lost! Press your palms onto a tree trunk. If there is a stream, dip your fingers into it, or let it the water trickle over your hand. Take your time. You’re not going anywhere, you’re just being, savouring the sights, sounds and smells.

Places to try

The Adventure Specialities team have provided wilderness experiences for the past 30 years, taking groups out to New Zealand’s rocks, rivers, mountains, caves and coasts. Here are a few of their favourite outdoor places, well suited for forest bathing:

1. If you’re Auckland-based, you may know Albert Park, with its beautiful, gnarled pōhutukawa trees growing up and around the paths. Find a grassy spot to lie down and gaze through sun-dappled leaves.

2. West Auckland’s Waitākere Ranges are chock-full of peaceful native bush pockets and stunning coastal views. Try the Arataki Visitors Centre, or for a longer wander, the panoramic Ōmanawanui track or Te Henga section of the Hillary Trail.

3. Tongariro National Park, Central North Island has amazing patches of native bush nestled in the rugged alpine landscape. Mangahuia DOC campsite is ideal for camping with family or friends, with native trees and an alpine stream running through the campground.

Adventure Specialties Tongariro National Park, Central North Island has amazing patches of native bush nestled in the rugged alpine landscape.

4. Otari-Wilton’s Bush is Wellington’s beautiful native botanic gardens and forest reserve. Did you know it’s the only botanic garden in Aotearoa New Zealand dedicated solely to native plants?

5. Inside Christchurch City is Pūtaringamotu, also known as Riccarton Bush or Deans Cottage, with ancient kahikatea, tōtara, mataī and hīnau, planted by the Deans family, the first European settlers of the Canterbury plains.

April Heath/Adventure Specialties An ancient beech forest near the Poulter River in Canterbury, May 2022

6. Further afield in Canterbury, inside the Mount Thomas Forest Conservation area, is the Glentui picnic area and loop track, with a lovely forest bush walk, a stream and the odd scramble up steps and rocks. The picnic area is the perfect spot to lie underneath trees.

7. On the West Coast near Hokitika, the Lake Kaniere Water Race Walkway is part of the West Coast Wilderness Trail and is another stunning spot to forest bathe to your heart’s content.