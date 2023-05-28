Ten incredible, life-changing wellness resorts around the world

Want to change your life? Then it’s time to head to a wellness resort. No longer just about taking time out, wellness resorts increasingly aim to help you make lasting improvements to your life.

Alongside masseurs, you can expect to find life coaches, psychologists, sound healers and even neurologists on staff. These luxurious properties will help you find a better way to be.

Joali Being, the Maldives

When you arrive at Joali Being, the first full-scale wellness retreat in the Maldives, don’t go looking for the spa – there isn’t one.

Supplied The arrival jetty at Joali Being.

Instead, the entire island functions as a wellness centre with venues ranging from the ocean sala, where antigravity yoga sessions take place, to the herbology centre and the hydrotherapy centre that includes a Russian banya, a sauna and a pink Himalayan salt room.

A session in the cryo-chamber is a must, as is a sound therapy healing session, where even the bed you lie on is a musical instrument.

The resort has three separate kitchens, each one looking like something from a Wes Anderson film, which deliver delectable, nutrition-packed meals. See: joali.com

Ananda in the Himalaya, India

Supplied Ananda is a place where you can breathe deeply.

It’s right there in the name. Set on a 40-hectare estate in the foothills of the mighty mountain range, Ananda in the Himalayas is a place where you can breathe deeply.

The resort offers a wide range of programs targeting everything from immunity boosting to chronic pain management – there is even a post-Covid rejuvenation package – all drawing on Ayurvedic principles.

The team identifies your dosha (one of the three different body types defined by Ayurveda), which is used to determine everything from the oils used during your massages to the food you eat in the restaurant.

Don’t cram your schedule too full of treatments: you will want to enjoy some of the additional activities, including sunrise hikes in the mountains and white-water rafting down the Ganges. See: anandaspa.com

Kamalaya Koh Samui, Thailand

Supplied Kamalaya Koh Samui has been voted the best retreat in the world.

“Spa food” means different things to different people. Some are up for a total dietary reset, starting the day with wheatgrass shots and embracing clean cuisine. Others see no reason to give up their favourite indulgences.

Kamalaya Koh Samui caters to both groups, offering everything from chicken tikka masala and chocolate mousse alongside the mung bean risotto – and the latter is as delicious as the former.

It is just one of the reasons that this Koh Samui retreat has repeatedly been voted the best in the world. The outstanding therapists, offering both eastern and western treatments, and the elegant lodgings are two more reasons to treat yourself to a stay, whether you opt for one of the packages or stick with a la carte treatments. See: kamalaya.com

Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, Hawaii

Prepare yourself for some surprises at Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, starting with the location.

Unlike most Hawaiian hideaways, Sensei Lanai is located inland, with rooms looking out across the glorious gardens rather than offering ocean views.

Your personal sensei steers you through your stay, checking in daily to ensure you are achieving your goals and recommending additional activities. Founder Larry Ellison, a Silicon Valley billionaire, has fine-tuned every aspect of the experience, calling on the expertise and the indulgent treatment hales are some of the best in the business, each one with its own infra-red sauna and garden. See: fourseasons.com

Sterrekopje Farm, South Africa

Supplied Sterrekopje has 11 rooms on a 50ha farm.

If you are dreaming of finally getting a good night’s sleep, then head to the Franschhoek Valley east of Cape Town, where it is all about rest, recovery and rejuvenation.

With just 11 rooms on a 50-hectare regenerative farm, Sterrekopje Farm focuses on connecting with nature and rediscovering the delights of sleeping soundly.

Check-in is accompanied by a foot-washing ritual; from there it’s all about natural experiences: think yoga on a floating jetty followed by a wild swim.

Treatments range from breathwork and reiki to communal drumming circles and moonlit meditations.

The organic food is, of course, farm-fresh and the rooms – with antique four-poster beds and quirky bathtubs, including one made from a wine barrel – help you shift down a gear. See: sterrekopje.com

Como Shambhala Estate, Bali

Supplied Como Shambhala is set on the banks of the Ayung river.

The three most important elements in Como Shambhala Estate’s enduring success would have to be location, location, location.

Set on the banks of the Ayung river overlooking a sacred valley, the property has a decidedly spiritual vibe, enhanced by regular visits from the Hindu priests who bless the estate’s healing pool.

Just arriving here is enough to help dissolve some of that tension stored in your shoulders, although a morning spent sitting by one of the natural rock pools will push things along nicely.

If you are up for some serious stress-busting, staff will put together a personal treatment plan that could include everything from meditation to acupuncture and massages to chakra balancing. See: sterrekopje.com

SHA Wellness Clinic, Spain

Supplied SHA on Spain's Costa Blanca.

At SHA Wellness Clinic on the Costa Blanca, it is results that matter. Whichever program you choose – options include Stress Management, Anti-Tobacco and Sleep Recovery – the aim is to make a lasting difference to your life.

Treatments blend eastern and western approaches with some cutting-edge technology: SHA may be the only spa to have an in-house neurologist, whose transcranial direct current stimulation is designed to help address conditions like depression, addiction and insomnia.

Another thing that sets SHA apart from many of its adults-only peers: it welcomes younger guests, with family-friendly villas among the accommodation options. See: shawellnessclinic.com

Chiva-Som, Thailand

Supplied Chiva Som turns 30 in 2025.

Like many of its famous guests (the roster includes Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley and Madonna) Chiva-Som doesn’t look its age.

The Hua Hin hideaway will celebrate its 30th birthday in 2025, but thanks to a recent renovation is looking as good as ever. And while the roster of treatments and experiences keeps growing – Chiva-Som has one of the most expansive offerings around – the secret to its success has remained the same.

Chiva-Som was one of the first properties to prove that spa food can be delicious, and its customised menus remain as appealing as ever. Even the kilojoule-controlled weight management menu includes tempting options such as pumpkin velouté and massaman curry. See: chivasom.com

Six Senses Ibiza

Supplied Six Senses Ibiza is located in the north of the island.

There are now more than 20 properties in the Six Senses empire, from Asia to Israel, but perhaps this wellness brand’s most remarkable retreat is found on Spain’s party island of Ibiza.

Set amid olive trees on a spectacular clifftop in the north of the island, a stay at Six Senses Ibiza starts with a shamanic smoke cleansing. Alongside extensive array of treatments you would expect from Six Senses, this family-friendly Ibiza property also has its own organic farm, where the produce served in the restaurant is grown.

Other highlights include sustainability workshops and The Cave (yes, it’s an actual cave) featuring two bars and live music performances. See: sixsenses.com

- traveller.com.au