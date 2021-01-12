Welcome to 'The Line': The zero-carbon city with no cars and no streets

The project in Saudi Arabia will have no cars and no streets.

Saudi Arabia has announced a huge new zero-carbon city to be built at NEOM in the north-west of the country.

The project named "The Line" will be home to a million people and have no cars and no streets, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The city will be a 170-kilometre belt of "hyper-connected future communities”, and will be built around the natural environment, he said.

"We need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one," Prince Mohammed said at an event to launch the city.

NEOM The Line will be a 170-kilometre belt of "hyper-connected future communities”.

READ MORE:

* The race to save Air New Zealand's last remaining 747, and bring it home

* Welcome to Yemen - World's most unlikely tourist destination?

* The ripping yarn of how Qantas became one of the world's biggest airlines



NEOM The city will create 380,000 jobs.

"By 2050, one billion people will have to relocate due to rising CO2 emissions and sea levels. 90 per cent of people breathe polluted air," the crown prince said.

"Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development? Why should seven million people die every year because of pollution? Why should we lose one million people every year due to traffic accidents? And why should we accept wasting years of our lives commuting?" he asked.

The infrastructure of the project is set to cost between US$100 to US200 billion (NZ$139-279 billion), and that the project was announced after three years of planning.

Construction will preserve 95 per cent of nature within NEOM and will commence in the first quarter of this year.

NEOM high-speed transit and autonomous mobility solutions will ensure that no journey will be longer than 20 minutes.

The Line's communities will be cognitive and powered by Artificial Intelligence and the city will comprise carbon-positive urban developments powered by completely clean energy.

The project will be an economic engine for the Kingdom and will drive diversification in line with the Vision 2030 reform programme.

The city will create 380,000 jobs and will contribute SR180 billion (NZ$67 billion) to domestic GDP by 2030, the crown prince said.

Walkability will define life in The Line and essential services such as schools, medical clinics, leisure facilities, as well as green spaces, will be within a five-minute walk.

In addition to this, high-speed transit and autonomous mobility solutions will ensure that no journey will be longer than 20 minutes.

- The Arab News