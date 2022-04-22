US airline teams up with Aquaman to fight plastic pollution

One of the biggest airlines in the US is teaming up with Aquaman actor Jason Momoa to help reduce plastic pollution.

Hawaiian Airlines, which recently announced it was restarting its Auckland to Honolulu service on July 4, will be using recyclable aluminium bottles from Momoa's water company, Mananalu.

The recyclable product will replace plastic water bottles in its Premium Cabins on all US East Coast and international flights, and will also be sold on the airline's snack cart on the carrier’s flights between Hawaii and its continental US destinations.

The change will eliminate 142,000 plastic bottles onboard, while Mananalu has also pledged to remove another 142,000 from oceans and waterways.

Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines, said the teaming up with Momoa is a step in the right direction.

“We have remained steadfast in our commitment to source more sustainable products for our onboard service, and our Mananalu partnership helps us continue to phase-out single-use plastics and protect our oceans and environment,” said Mannis.

Hawaiian is just one of many airlines who are taking action on plastics.

Air New Zealand has trialled a more sustainable eco-serviceware, switching out the single-use plastic usually part of the meal packaging. In place of the usual plastic, containers made from bagasse and rotable plastic were used.

Bagasse is an agricultural by-product made from plant fibre that is renewable and has a lower carbon footprint than traditional serviceware material.

Rotable plastic is a product which can reused over and over again.

Alaska Airlines has got rid of its single-use plastic bottles and cups for water.

Instead of plastic bottles, the airline uses Boxed Water Is Better, a brand that uses 92 per cent plant-based cartons.

The change removes an estimated 22 million plastic cups and 32 million plastic bottles from flights through 2022.

Portuguese carrier Hi Fly claimed to have the first plastic-free flights in 2019, while Qantas went a step further with the world's first-ever commercial flight to produce zero landfill waste.