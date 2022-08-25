Is guilt-free flying really hovering on the horizon?

After almost two years, the first of Air New Zealand's 'desert planes' has arrived back from deep storage — and will soon be flying passengers again.

New research shows the carbon footprint of flights to and from New Zealand increased by more than 50% from 2007 to 2017, and long-haul travel got less efficient. Nikki Macdonald looks at the numbers and asks if guilt-free flying is anywhere near ready for take-off.

When the results came back, Otago University physics researcher Anna Tarr rechecked her calculations.

This wasn’t what anyone expected. When she finally convinced herself she hadn’t stuffed up, Tarr presented the numbers to her collaborator, Inga Smith.

“She was like ‘Do it again’,” Tarr laughs.

The pair were investigating how the carbon footprint of flights to and from New Zealand changed between 2007 and 2017.

Their just-released paper found overall emissions jumped by more than 50%, from 5.5 million tonnes of CO2 in 2007 to 8.4 Mt CO2 in 2017. That’s equivalent to almost 10% of all New Zealand’s domestic greenhouse gas emissions.

While obviously alarming news for the environment, the overall increase came as no surprise, given New Zealand’s tourism boom saw international passengers grow by 53% over that period.

But what was entirely unexpected was that the fleet of planes flying long-haul into and out of New Zealand’s airports seemed to have become less efficient. That’s despite airline industry assurances that the carbon efficiency of planes is improving every year.

All of which is a thorny problem for an industry which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said needs to cut its carbon intensity by more than 56% from 2014 levels, to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

“When we look at the sheer number of passengers that were coming in 2017, then – in a post-Covid environment – is this what New Zealand wants to go back to?” asks Smith. “In the climate context, I think it’s an interesting question.”

UNSPLASH While the airline industry says carbon efficiency improves 1-2% a year, that’s not what the Otago University research has found.

Counting the climate cost of flying

Globally, flying makes up about 2% of all CO2 emissions.

But because international flights were not counted in the Kyoto Protocol or Paris Agreement, accurate data by country is hard to find.

“You can't manage something unless you've measured it,” Smith says. “And it's actually really hard to measure this, because there's a lack of really good data, and there's a lack of people resourced to actually do these calculations.”

The government does report some numbers – squirrelled away in tables annexed to the Greenhouse Gas Inventory. But they only count flights that refuel in New Zealand. So for a flight from Auckland to London via Los Angeles, only the Auckland to Los Angeles leg is counted.

Tarr and Smith’s method, on the other hand, estimates the emissions for all short and long-haul flights to and from our shores. The numbers can’t be used to assign responsibility for emissions, as that would lead to global double-counting. But it’s a good guide to the footprint of both Kiwis travelling overseas and tourism to New Zealand.

The pair found travel by international visitors made up more than half of total emissions, at 4.3Mt of CO2, while offshore trips by New Zealand residents accounted for 2.6Mt CO2. Exports made up 0.72Mt and imports generated 0.89Mt CO2.

Between 2007 and 2017, emissions from jetset Kiwis went up by 86%.

Economist and Fly-Less Kiwis founder Paul Callister says the numbers are ‘’huge’’.

“It just reminds you that if we ramp up tourism back to the same levels, we’re just going to have the same problems.”

KAMALA HAYMAN/Stuff Before Covid closed the borders, international tourists thronged to New Zealand in ever-increasing numbers.

Are planes getting more or less efficient?

As part of their research, Tarr and Smith used fuel and flight data from Auckland airport to estimate the CO2 emissions that different aircraft produced, by weight carried and distance travelled.

It’s these numbers that have foxed aviation commentators. They found little change for short-haul flights, but the long-haul fleet actually became less efficient, with the CO2 produced per tonne kilometre increasing by 14%.

That’s a far cry from the 10-20% reduction you would expect, based on common industry claims of planes getting 1-2% more efficient every year.

“What was a bit surprising to us was that, compared to the 2007 numbers, the short-haul emissions factor hadn’t really changed at all,” says Smith. “We thought it might have improved, as we constantly hear that planes are getting more efficient.

“And the long-haul one had actually increased. Again, that was surprising.”

The biggest long-haul changes came from the arrival of the Airbus A330-200 plane, and a drop in efficiency of the Boeing 777-200 and 767.

Possible explanations include ageing aircraft (like cars, aircraft engines get less efficient over time); a change in seating capacity (an increase in space-sucking business or first class seats would reduce efficiency) or just a mismatch between theory and reality.

It’s impossible to say for sure without data from each airline, which the researchers do not have.

Susanne Becken, Professor of sustainable tourism at Australia’s Griffith University, says the numbers suggest efficiency improvement claims might relate to theoretical aircraft, rather than how they’re actually used.

“It’s like when you buy a car. If there's a fuel efficiency figure, it will never be like that."

However, Air New Zealand does report actual fuel efficiency, which improved by 20% from 2009 to 2017.

It stands by those numbers, but says it can’t speak for other airlines operating at the time.

Aviation commentator Irene King, who headed the Aviation Industry Association from 2005 to 2014, says the suggestion that planes flying into and out of New Zealand got less efficient is surprising. But it’s not impossible, during a boom time that included new airlines out of China.

“That might just be the deployment of older, less efficient aircraft, which is consistent with ‘Any capacity is good capacity’, which was the philosophy during that period.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Emotional reunions at Auckland International Airport as borders reopen to 60 visa waiver countries. Video first published in May 2022.

Change is in the air

When New Zealand’s borders finally opened after two years, the airport scenes were emotional: grandparents cradling grandchildren for the first time; children embracing dying parents; the relief of tourism businesses at the slow trickle of new arrivals.

While the pandemic has proved it's possible to axe almost all international flying, it’s also shown how much we value it. As a line on a map that connects us to those we love. And as an economic umbilical cord to tourist towns such as Queenstown.

But change is in the air.

Aviation NZ chief executive John Nicholson says the global market has shifted.

“There’s an expectation on the part of travellers that airlines show they are environmentally responsible.”

Despite Covid-19’s crippling impact on flying, Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran last year said “climate change is the biggest crisis facing our airline”.

New Zealand has signed up to the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which requires airlines to offset increases in international flight emissions from 2019 levels. That has yet to be passed into law, through the Civil Aviation Bill.

However, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton last year questioned CORSIA’s potential impact, because emissions need cutting below 2019 levels, and because of doubts about the effectiveness of offsets.

He recommended a distance-based departure tax.

The Ministry of Transport says New Zealand’s physical isolation means “aviation will remain a critical way to stay globally connected”.

“This means improving its sustainability is critical.”

However, the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan only promises specific targets for decarbonising flying within New Zealand. It also includes a plan to set up a leadership body to focus on cutting aviation emissions and implementing a sustainable aviation fuel mandate, but there’s no timeline.

There are only two ways to cut flight emissions – fly less or fly more efficiently. Or possibly both.

Supplied Zero emissions aircraft include radical redesigns, such as this Airbus "blended-wing body" design for a hydrogen plane.

Guilt-free (and emissions-free) flying

Why worry about emissions, when we’re all going to be flitting the world in guilt-free hydrogen-powered planes? Right?

There are three possible game-changers to reduce flight emissions:

First up is Sustainable Aviation Fuels – synthetic fuels and biofuels.

They’re not zero impact, but they do cut flying’s carbon footprint. And they’re already here – at least in small quantities.

But like the last biofuel boom, which saw corn prices soar as food was diverted to feed machines, the problem is getting enough, and how you make it. Becken is wary.

“If it was ending up to deforest rainforests which turns into palm oil to then turn into jet fuel, then we would be much better off to just burn the fossil fuel. So there’s a lot of risk for it being counterproductive, if it’s not done right.

“The volumes of aviation fuel that we’ve had before Covid will be very difficult to replace.”

It’s also at least double the cost.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff ElectricAir founder Gary Freedman says his two-seater electric plane is “amazing”, but battery weight issues and regulations will delay bigger electric planes.

Next up is electric planes. New Zealand already has one of those – a two-seater in Canterbury. ElectricAir founder Gary Freedman says its 90-minute range and one-hour recharge time is ideal for training flights.

“It's super-low maintenance, it's quiet and it just doesn't cost anything in fuel, so it's quite amazing really.”

Freedman says while bigger electric planes are coming, battery weights are currently a problem (his weighs about 100kg) and certifying new designs will take time.

Sounds Air plans to fly 19-seater electric planes by 2026.

While electric planes might work for short hops within New Zealand, they won’t be carrying Kiwis to the world any time soon.

Batteries provide about 50 times less energy than jet fuel, for the same weight. They also don’t get lighter as you fly.

A July World Economic Forum report, Target True Zero, estimated the maximum range of a lithium ion battery-powered electric aircraft would be 400km by 2035. That’s roughly Wellington to Rotorua. By 2050, that could increase to 600km, enough to fly from Wellington to Auckland.

But the battery would need replacing every 500 to 10,000 charging cycles, which could be as often as every few months.

There’s also the problem of charging infrastructure, and who pays for it. Sounds Air says its planes will need $500,000 chargers, which it can’t pay for.

Supplied Sounds Air plans to introduce 19-seater electric planes by 2026, but questions remain over who will pay for the charging infrastructure.

With international flights making up 80% of Air New Zealand’s 2019 emissions, an electric domestic flight network would still leave a huge chunk of climate angst.

The Target True Zero report also investigated hydrogen-powered planes, which could potentially fly long-haul. But that would require renewable energy to make the hydrogen, lighter storage tanks and redesigned aircraft. (Retrofitting a jet-fuel plane would mean booting out 4 out of 10 passengers.)

And tech advances aren’t enough on their own, the report says.

“There are also obstacles related to industry dynamics and supply chains, infrastructure, and policy and regulation that will need to be addressed if these technologies are ever to be deployed at scale.”

Even Airbus, which plans to develop the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035, has said most planes in 2050 will still run on traditional jet engines.

Nicholson also cautions that zero emissions flying is unlikely to be just around the corner.

“If you look back four years ago, what was predicted to have happened by now, it’s not. The research is taking much longer than I think anyone predicted.”

GOOGLE EARTH Covid-19 saw thousands of planes around the world grounded, as flying came almost to a standstill.

So what are the realistic options?

So how do we reduce emissions from international flights?

“We just did it,” says Susan Krumdieck, chair of energy transition engineering at Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.

A professor of mechanical engineering, she argues alternate “green” aviation fuels might be technically possible, but replicating decades of investment in jet-fuelled planes, for no new economic benefit, is a “pipe dream”.

“Is any of this anywhere near reality? The answer is no ... We’re daydreaming about having green fuels so we can just keep flying around.”

Chasing a fantasy is a distraction from the real work of a ‘reset of what aviation is for’, Krumdieck says.

“It will be OK, if the amount of vacuous flying around goes down and flying is about achieving important things.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff/Stuff Griffith University professor of sustainable tourism Susanne Becken says we need to adjust our expectations about international travel.

Becken expects emission reductions to come from a mix of flying less and flying more efficiently.

“We have to adjust our expectations. We could fly to Auckland with an electric plane, guilt-free and be grateful for that. And then save up for the big trip every five years or whatever.”

International flight emissions are a “massive exposure” for NZ Inc, and she tells tourism businesses to consider focusing on attracting Kiwis.

Callister also investigated the realistic prospects of decarbonising flying, and concluded nothing on the horizon would slash international flight emissions.

“So really, the only way of getting reductions is flying less. We just keep coming back to that.”

But Nicholson says as a long, skinny island not well suited to fast roads and fast rail, cutting flights also carries a cost – isolation.

“We are far away from the rest of the world, so the only real option, at the moment, is aviation. So there’s a danger that you reduce economic growth, social growth, cultural growth, by restricting aviation.”

He’s still hopeful zero emissions flying is somewhere on the horizon.

“I’m optimistic, because at the end of the day, people are problem-solvers, and more problems will get solved. It’s not going to happen as quickly as we’d like, because it’s so highly regulated and we focus on safety.”