Cruise ship of the future? Norwegian cruise line unveils zero-emission ship

Norwegian cruise line Hurtigruten has unveiled concept art for what it describes will be the “world’s most energy-efficient cruise vessel”.

The unique design includes retractable sails with solar panels and artificial intelligence manoeuvring.

The ships will be electric and powered by combining 60-megawatt batteries with wind technology. Those batteries will be charged in port.

The three sails will be retractable and autonomous wing rigs. They will feature 1500m² of solar panels and a total wind surface of 750m². When fully extended they will reach a maximum height of 50m.

Passengers won’t have to wait too long to experience the project dubbed Sea Zero, with the first being launched in 2030.

Hurtigruten said the ships will be smaller than usual at 135m long, with 270 cabins on board holding 500 guests and 99 crew.

Hedda Felin, the CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, said the company launched the Sea Zero project last year knowing it faced challenges.

“While some of these technologies have reached a relatively advanced stage, they still necessitate dedicated research and development to ensure successful implementation within the maritime context,” said Felin.

“On the other hand, certain technologies are still in early development and require fundamental research and thorough testing. Following a rigorous feasibility study, we have pinpointed the most promising technologies for our groundbreaking future cruise ships.”

Hurtigruten Norway is celebrating 130 years of sailing in 2023.