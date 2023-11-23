Why this short 37-minute A380 flight is a big milestone

For the first time ever, an A380 has taken off using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Emirates has hailed the short 37-minute demonstration flight from Dubai as being a significant milestone in the race to clean up the aviation market.

One of the four engines on the superjumbo was fuelled using 100% SAF. While the Dubai-based airline runs commercial A380s on up to 50% blend of SAF, the demonstration flight was the first time 100% SAF has been used.

The airline says that SAF can reduce carbon emissions by up to 85% over the fuel’s life cycle when compared to conventional jet fuel.

The 100% SAF was used in one Engine Alliance GP7200 engine, while regular jet fuel was used in the other three engines. The PW980 auxiliary power unit from Pratt & Whitney Canada also ran on 100% SAF.

EMIRATES Emirates has hailed the short 30-minute demonstration flight from Dubai as being a significant milestone in the race to clean up the aviation market.

COO at Emirates, Adel Al Redha, called it a “proud moment”.

“The growing global demand for lower-emission jet fuel alternatives is there, and the work of producers and suppliers to commercialise SAF and make it available will be critical in the coming years to help Emirates and the wider industry advance our path to lower carbon emissions."

Julie Kitcher, Airbus Executive Vice President Communications and Corporate Affairs added it was “symbolic”: “These fuels are the most effective way to address CO2 emissions in the aviation industry today and that they are supported increasingly by the world's leading airlines. SAF is vital to meeting the sector's target of net-zero emissions in 2050, but needs the backing of the whole industry.”

In January, Emirates also flew a 100% SAF-powered Boeing 777 demonstration flight.

EMIRATES One of the four engines on the superjumbo was fuelled using 100% SAF.

The industry is looking at a variety of ways to clean up its act. Aviation produces up to 3% of worldwide carbon emissions, and that is expected to grow.

SAF has long been touted as a potential remedy, but the issue is that demand vastly outstrips production. It is sourced from the likes of cooking oil, forestry slash and plant waste. It is also extremely costly to make. AP reported that sustainable fuel only makes up just 0.1% of all jet fuel.

The International Aviation Transport Association estimates that airlines will need 120 billion gallons (454 billion litres) of SAF annually to meet their environmental targets, reported Forbes, but that the estimated production of SAF in 2022 was 75 million gallons (284 million litres).

This year Air New Zealand and the Government agreed to invest more than $2 million in two studies to consider the feasibility of producing sustainable aviation fuel here.

Kiri Hannifin, Air NZ’s chief sustainability officer said: “Globally, SAF is in very high demand but limited supply. Commercially producing SAF in New Zealand would not only help lower the country’s emissions while creating jobs, regional economic development, and Māori and iwi investment opportunities, but also provide energy security and energy independence, which is something New Zealand doesn’t have.”

Last year, Air New Zealand revealed what the future of flying could look like around the regions, unveiling four different zero-emissions aircraft it is looking to buy.

The national carrier wants its first zero-emission flight to take off in 2026.

Another airline here looking to go electric is Sounds Air. The Blenheim-based airline announced in 2021 it was working with Swedish company Heart Aerospace to have three 19-seat, ES-19 aircraft on the Blenheim to Wellington route. The intention was to start the service in 2026, but that has now been pushed out to some time between 2028 and 2030.