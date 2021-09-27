Recharge the soul and travel responsibly at these eco escapes

If the past year-and-a-half has taught us anything, it is the real and profound impact we as humans have on the planet. New Zealand really sets the stage when it comes to presenting a clean, green “100% Pure” image to the rest of the planet. But how good are we at living up to our brand?

Before Covid, we had millions of international visitors grace our shores, spending upwards of $17 billion annually, on par with the dairy industry. But with that effectively halted, and the impact of humanity’s unchecked power on the environment staring us in the face, perhaps this is an opportunity to rebuild tourism in a way that’s sustainable.

Personally I yearn for a world where the idea of being eco and green is mainstream and the norm. Here are some of my favourite eco-focused retreats in New Zealand that are getting the message right.

Liz Carlson/Stuff We are so lucky to have so much pristine nature on our doorstep – but how long will it last?

Liz Carlson/Stuff The Eco Villa Christchurch has long been an inspiration for how we can do better in tourism.

One of my first forays into eco tourism was right in my own backyard of Christchurch with a stay at the local Eco Villa in the CBD. Envisioned by a young Kiwi couple hoping to contribute to the Christchurch rebuild post-earthquake and start a business, the charming old villa was reimagined into a place that embodies all the modern values of sustainability.

Lovingly renovated with upcycled local materials, with a sprawling organic garden, intimate shared spaces, and a value system of no-waste and giving back, the Eco Villa inspires those who wish to live more mindfully to contribute to a better world and create a more sustainable future for everyone.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Hapuku Lodge sets the bar high for luxury eco lodges in New Zealand.

A few hours north of Christchurch will bring you to a coastline unlike any other. Kaikōura embodies the idea of mountains meeting the sea in spectacular form. Kaikōura’s name literally means “to eat crayfish,” with legends of being able to just pluck crayfish straight from the beach, it still is very much a symbol for both sea life and resilience, especially after the earthquakes.

Though the crays are nowhere near as abundant as they once were, eco-tourism is very much the beating heart of Kaikōura. In fact, in 2004 Kaikōura was the first local authority in the world to become a Green Globe-certified township.

Just north of the town, hidden amongst the flax and regenerated bush, is the luxurious Hapuku Lodge and Tree Houses which aims to amplify and protect the environment. From sustainable operations to replanting to growing organic food and supporting local small food producers, it’s the perfect space to relax and recharge, and perhaps be inspired to walk a little lighter.

Liz Carlson/Stuff Solscape in Raglan overlooks one of the best surf breaks in New Zealand.

A list of eco-retreats in New Zealand would very much be incomplete without mentioning Raglan, the OG hippy mecca that was composting long before it was cool.

Designed as a place to relax, rejuvenate, and recharge, sustainability and eco is very much the vibe at Solscape, tucked beneath Mount Karioi outside of Raglan. Their value system aligns with the global movements of social equality and the care and restoration of the natural world, something we should all be keeping in mind during these turbulent times.

With all types of accommodation nestled throughout the stunning property, you can stay in upcycled eco baches, earth domes, and even train carriages that have been repurposed. Why build new when you can make something last longer and better?

Liz Carlson/Stuff Mahu Whenua in Wānaka is one of New Zealand’s largest private conservation projects.

In Māori, Mahu Whenua means “healing the land,” and that is exactly what Robert ‘Mutt’ Lange has achieved outside Wānaka.

After acquiring several high country stations spanning 136,000 acres (55,037 hectares) between Wānaka and Arrowtown, he has undertaken one of New Zealand’s largest private conservation projects, working hard to rejuvenate the land to its original state extensive research undertaken and planting of native trees, resulting in increasing numbers of native birdlife in the area.​​

And by placing Queen Elizabeth II National Trust covenants across the land, they’ve ensured its protection and survival for the future.

You can stay at the intimate luxury lodge on the land and explore the vast tracks and see the conservation effort for yourself, all the while relaxing in an eco paradise.

