Travel to help make NZ a better place: Six of our best regenerative tourism experiences

There is a part of New Zealand so remote, humans have never touched the vast majority of its enormous landscape. And here's how you can explore it.

It seems Kiwis really do care about looking after the environment and local communities on their travels.

Booking.com’s latest sustainable travel survey found that almost two thirds (63%) of Kiwis want to travel more sustainably over the next 12 months, with 59% saying they want to leave the places they visit better than when they arrived.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Good Travel offers a free digital guide to planning a sustainable road trip around central South Island locations such as Franz Josef Glacier.

And we’re not the only ones. The accommodation booking site’s latest Sustainable Travel Report, based on the February 2022 survey of more than 30,000 people from 32 countries and territories (including 486 from New Zealand), says 72 per cent of global travellers plan to stay in a sustainable property at least once over the coming year.

Meanwhile, Google Trends figures show New Zealand-based searches for “sustainable travel” climbed 110% over a seven-day period in early March, while searches for “eco-cottages" were up a whopping 2250%.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best regenerative tourism experiences New Zealand has to offer. Head out on one and you’ll be helping to make Aotearoa a better place while discovering off-the-beaten-track natural, cultural and culinary pleasures.

Supplied Luxury tour operator Ahipara will take you to a secret locale deep within the Fiordland backcountry.

Find 100% Pure NZ in Fiordland

Catch a couple of boats and hike a short distance to a hidden local deep within the Fiordland backcountry.

Luxury tour operator Ahipara won’t reveal the exact location beforehand or the locals who love it might never forgive them, but you can expect to find yourself in an untouched world that will make you feel like one of the first humans to set foot on Aotearoa. Think deer prints on deserted beaches, Middle Earth-esque ancient beech forests draped in moss, and trout so unaccustomed to fishing they might swim right up to your rod.

You don’t get to places as unadulterated as this without at least some effort so, expect the trip from Te Anau to take a few hours, but this is very much a case of the journey being as important as the destination.

Once there, explore the river, walk quiet trails that illustrate why Fiordland is world-famous, try hooking a trout, tuck into a healthy homemade lunch, and soak up the serenity.

Incorporating fundamental Māori values such as the importance of taking care of people and the planet, Ahipara prides itself on giving back to communities in the form of donations, and supporting local initiatives such as orca research, pest control and Māori youth programmes. Your epic day out will help the team keep doing just that.

See: ahipara.com

Abel Tasman Kayaks Abel Tasman National Park could have been built for eco-friendly activities.

Eat, drink and play your way around Nelson Tasman

Nelson-Tasman is leading the charge in carbon-neutral tourism in Aotearoa, aiming to become the country’s most sustainable destination.

In 2020, the region launched New Zealand’s first Zero Carbon Itinerary, a four-day adventure supporting local businesses certified as either zero carbon or climate positive.

Picture riding an e-bike along the Great Taste Trail; kayaking and sailing in Abel Tasman National Park; touring wineries, art galleries and natural beauty spots; and staying in a converted church home to the country’s first climate-positive pub.

Beginning in Nelson, where you’ll pick up a hybrid car, you’ll drive to Mārahau for a full-day trip with Abel Tasman Aqua Taxi and Mārahau Sea Kayaks followed by dinner and drinks at waterfront beer garden Hooked. Day three will see you choose between a canyoning adventure deep within the national park or a calmer cruise along its golden, seal-studded coastline. Finish off the trip with a skydive or visit to Pic’s Peanut Butter World, or simply make your way slowly back to Nelson Airport with frequent stops at the many roadside stalls.

Book this or a customised sustainable itinerary through the Nelson i-SITE and they’ll offset your travel to, from and around the region. You’ll also be contributing to the Uruwhenua Native Regeneration Project in Mohua Golden Bay.

See: nelsontasman.nz

Liz Carlson Dusky Sound’s ultra-remote location means it receives just a fraction of the visitors of ultra-famous Milford Sound.

Dusky Sound conservation cruise

Explore ultra-remote Dusky, Doubtful and Breaksea sounds as you learn about the conservation work going on to keep them pristine, and contribute to a project to return a desert island to the native bird sanctuary it once was.

Run in partnership with the Department of Conservation, RealNZ’s Dusky Sound five-day discovery expedition will take you to one of the least modified parts of mainland New Zealand – an area relatively few tourists ever make it to.

You’ll cruise across Lake Manapouri and catch a coach to Deep Cove in Doubtful Sound – almost three times the length of famous fellow fiord Milford Sound before boarding traditional sailing scow, the Milford Wanderer, and heading out to Breaksea Sound.

After a delicious meal prepared by onboard chefs and a night in your cosy cabin, you’ll cruise to Dusky Sound, where you’ll have time to discover it in-depth and help out with conservation projects.

With more than 350 islands, Breaksea and Dusky sounds are an adventurer’s delight. Every New Zealander should make it there at least once.

See: realnz.com

SUPPLIED Fork & Brewer is among the fine Wellington establishments you’ll visit with Craft Beer Tours NZ.

Drink beer to support those with cancer

It turns out you don’t have to put down your beer glass to do good for New Zealand and its people.

Accredited as a carbon-friendly business, Wellington-based Craft Beer Tours NZ has committed to eliminating food waste, completing at least 250 volunteer hours, and working with at least three charities by 2025.

The company also supports Look Good Feel Better NZ, a free programme for anyone with cancer, and Whistling Sisters Beer Co, which supports research into advanced breast cancer in addition to making damn fine brews.

Craft Beer Tours NZ’s flagship full-day experience will take you to four of the best craft breweries in the capital: Whistling Sisters, Fork & Brewer, Heyday Beer and Fortune Favours. You’ll go behind the scenes at the breweries, sample up to 16 beers, and tuck into a tasty lunch, plus snacks.

See: craftbeertoursnz.co.nz

Supplied GOOD Travel’s Go Electric Eco Tour will give you lesser-seen perspectives on some of the Central South Island’s most picturesque locales.

Take a South Island roadie in an EV

Take a road trip around the central South Island in an EV, staying at sustainable digs and taking part in eco-friendly activities such as sea kayaking with penguins, swimming with dolphins and tackling a section of the famous Central Otago Rail Trail.

Wellington social enterprise GOOD Travel and Christchurch’s Eco Villa have put together a comprehensive digital guide complete with interactive map, driving routes, and accommodation and activity suggestions.

By travelling in an EV rather than a medium-sized petrol car, you’ll save about 318kg in CO2 emissions, so they’ve partnered with Thrifty and Go Rentals to offer discounts on the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai IONIQ E. The guide also offers deals on locally-owned accommodation and tours in the suggested itinerary.

Beginning in Christchurch, the Kiwi king of urban regeneration, you’ll have the opportunity to join a walking tour of the city’s foodie and cultural hot spots, bike around the Avon River, and visit cafes and restaurants making local ingredients shine before spending a night in a converted silo en route to the Banks Peninsula.

From there, you’ll head to up-and-coming wine region the Waitaki, where you’ll stay in one of New Zealand’s first geodesic domes and then on to Aoraki/Mt Cook, Lake Tekapo, the old gold rush towns of Alexandra and Clyde, Queenstown, Glenorchy, and the West Coast.

See: good-travel.org

Brook Sabin/Stuff Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail has been hailed as one of the best in the country.

Take on some of NZ’s best cycle trails

Help return Lake Ōhau and its surrounds to its former glory as you take on some of Central Otago’s – and indeed New Zealand’s – most beloved cycle trails.

As well as being eco-friendly, cycling is also one of the most sensual ways to explore an area – feel the wind in your hair and inhale the scents of bush, wildflowers and delicious meals in the making as you discover new landscapes and settlements at your own pace.

PureTrails New Zealand’s five-night ‘Central Otago Trails’ tour will see you pedal past mountains, bright blue rivers and lakes, fertile fields, and historic small towns via the Roxburgh Gorge, Clutha Gold, Gibbston River, Lake Hawea and new Lake Dunstan cycle trails.

BROOK SABIN The Lake Dunstan Trail weaves along a steep gorge, with platforms clipped to cliffs and a floating coffee shop (video published June 2021).

You’ll have plenty of time to bond with your tour mates over meals making the most of the region’s famously fresh meat, fish and fresh produce, and explore the likes of Arrowtown, Wānaka and Clyde.

Family owned, PureTrails has pledged financial support to the Ōhau Conservation Trust, donating $10 for every tour participant. Established in 2004, the trust clears wilding trees and other weeds from the area, as well as plants native trees and traps possums to protect the native mistletoe found in beech trees.

PureTrails also harvests rain water to clean bikes, donates bike parts to community groups, and provides brochures and booking confirmations in electronic format unless otherwise requested.

See: Puretrailsnewzealand.co.nz