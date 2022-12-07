The green guide to Auckland eats: A 48-hour sustainable food odyssey

Auckland is a top spot for a guilt-free feast – awash as it is with sustainable bars, cafés, restaurants, cooking schools and farmers’ markets.

Pack a pair of elasticated pants, and join the supercity’s sustainable food revolution.

Friday

6pm: Unwind from the week that was at Hoppers Garden Bar, an al fresco drinking den amid the on-trend restaurants and boutiques around Ponsonby Road. Craft beers from across Aotearoa are a focus, but there are also plenty of biodynamic wines to choose from, and they do a damn fine botanic gin cocktail. I can highly recommend the ‘intimacy tea’ – a heady blend of Hendrick’s Gin, Earl Grey and kawakawa teas, elderflower tonic, cucumber and lime sure to give you the warm fuzzies.

7:30pm: Celeb chef Peter Gordon and partner Alistair Carruthers’ self-described “food embassy” Homeland features a cooking school as well as a restaurant championing sustainable producers from around New Zealand and the Pacific.

Looking across St Mary’s Bay to the Harbour Bridge, the restaurant turns out meals to rival any made in Gordon’s famous London restaurants. Think creamed pāua on toasted ciabatta, and hāngī pork belly with smoked cheddar and silverbeet croquettes, mint and apple slaw, mushroom and kūmara.

Located in Wynyard Quarter, the restaurant is less than a 10-minute bike ride from Hoppers (hire one from a share service such as nextbike), or walk there in about 25 minutes.

Peter Gordon's 'food embassy' Homeland incorporates a cooking school as well as a restaurant.

Saturday

9am: A test kitchen for award-winning Parnell restaurant Pasture, Alpha is a bakery and top brunch joint by day and secret innovation hub by night. Break your fast with a sorrel-cream doughnut or kanelbullar (Swedish-style cinnamon bun given added oomph with the likes of blackcurrant, fennel flowers and cacao nibs), or sit down to an experimental brunch. Anything featuring Pasture’s famed sourdough bread with aged butter is bound to be a winner – particularly when washed down with a cup of organic Kōkako coffee.

11am: Born in Japan and based in Tāmaki Makaurau with a Chinese husband and degree, Sachie’s Kitchen creator Sachie Nomura is on a mission to teach Kiwis how to cook proper Asian food.

Led by a talented team of chefs from across the continent, the 2.5- to 3-hour classes each focus on one type of cuisine: Japanese, Thai, Vietnamese, Indian or Malaysian. Having recently returned from Japan and fallen for okonomiyaki (savoury pancakes topped with the likes of cabbage, green onions, pork belly and okonomiyaki sauce), I’m tempted by the class on ‘Osaka’s favourites’.

Take a cooking class at Sachie's Kitchen and you'll be gifting a hungry child a meal.

Fully sustainable from its worm farms and compost heaps to its energy-efficient appliances and biodegradable cleaning products, the school has also partnered with Nourish the Children to feed one hungry child each time someone takes a class.

7pm: Take one of the seven seats at the counter at Pasture, where chef Ed Verner uses old-school techniques such as curing, fermenting and wood-fire cooking to create imaginative meals truly deserving of the word epic (allow about three hours to make your way through the ever-surprising set menu). The focus here is on using whole animals and line-caught fish.

Sunday

10am: Take a Sunday drive (ideally in an electric or hybrid car) out to semi-rural Clevedon to check out one of the best farmers’ markets in the 09.

The Clevedon Village Farmers Market has ditched single-use coffee cups so bring your own, or borrow one with a $5 bond.

Stock up on locally grown delights such as Clevedon Coast oysters, Curious Croppers tomatoes and The Clevedon Valley Buffalo Company’s ultra-creamy mozzarella, and take a seat on a hay bale to tuck into the treats you can’t wait to devour. Think Kohkoz’ fluffy falafels, and Gourmet Goat’s low-fat gelato made with fresh, locally sourced fruit.

The Clevedon Farmers' Market has a relaxed country vibe.

Walk off the calories at nearby Duder Regional Park, with its panoramic view of the Hauraki Gulf, or take a dip at pōhutukawa-shaded Maraetai. No car? Check out the equally authentic farmers’ market in Parnell.

6pm: Squeeze in one last meal at Everybody Eats in Onehunga, where you can pay as much as you feel fit for a three-course meal made from food saved from being sent to landfill.

The menu changes daily, but previous dishes have included coconut and kaffir lime-infused tom yum soup; chicken, mushroom and lemongrass “forest curry”; and a banana, coconut and kaffir lime dessert with puffed rice.