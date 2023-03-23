Local vintage travel gems – and where to find them

The ‘My Home Town’ series, which includes a guide to Whanganui (pictured), are designed to help locals and travellers get to know a place and the people who live there.

Rose Jackson and Matt Wiseman have had some pretty incredible adventures, road tripping their way around New Zealand, researching quality vintage, antique and second-hand stores for a new book.

There was the time they drove through Haast Pass and found themselves navigating treacherous slips as swollen waterfalls rained down on their car roof.

There was the night their car engine cut out in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, leaving them wondering at moments whether they would ever see morning.

And then there was the encounter with a character keen to share “the darkest secrets of the world”, only to claim near the end of the conversation that the individual was on the CIA’s most wanted list and the pair might now be in danger from having spent time in their company.

“But it’s not all doom and car-related gloom,” says Jackson, of the many road trips. “Heading off SH1 and discovering absolute gems like Ranfurly, Oamaru, Woodville, Featherston, Reefton, Whanganui, Maungaturoto and many more makes all the travel-related terrors worthwhile.”

The result is the second edition of Collectors Anonymous, a comprehensive guide to more than 1500 vintage, retro, antique, industrial, mid-century, second-hand and charity shops across Aotearoa.

Supplied Named after a satirical novel by Russian author Nikolai Gogol, Dunedin bookshop Dead Souls stocks some 20,000 volumes.

City and district guides

Jackson and Wiseman have also worked with local councils to produce a series of standalone city and district guides encouraging locals and visitors to shop secondhand, eat and drink at independent cafés, bars and restaurants, and explore little-known attractions.

With resident’s hometown stories creating user-generated content across multiple platforms, Wiseman says the guides “can become a unique and ever-expanding chronicle of the people and places that make each region what it is.”

Using the accompanying My Home Town NZ app, visitors can engage with special features and attractions they might otherwise miss.

It lists tourist spots, river attractions, gardens and galleries as well as showcasing specialist shops, heritage trails and local adventure activities.

Supplied Crickle Creek Trading in Whanganui stocks quality vintage and retro items along with ‘mantiques’, antiques which particularly appeal to men, and collectables.

Using the guide you can access Whanganui’s thriving art scene, find out how to take a riverboat ride on the Paddle Steamer Waimarie or go on an overnight canoe journey.

Wiseman adds, “Our intention is that, readers will seek out the non-homogenised aspects of each profiled area and support the local businesses that make each place special.”

For Jackson and Wiseman, their numerous missions across the North Island and “huge trip” around the South Island were an exhausting but ultimately “superb” experience, enabling them to explore under-the-radar towns and scenic backgrounds.

Stuff Rose Jackson and partner Matt Wiseman at home in Mt Eden.

Along the way they met secondhand store owners with an astonishing knowledge of their area of interest, and enjoyed some amazing food.

One of Jackson’s favourite places to stop is Hunterville, about halfway between Taupō and Wellington, where five second-hand stores line a main street.

These stores are owned by a couple who had an eventful stint in the music business before founding their first store in a Foxton shop, once home to infamous art forger Karl Sim (aka C F Goldie).

“Because there’s such a range on offer, it’s always worth a stop,” says Jackson. “Even if you only listen to the stories or depart knowing you’ve seen just a fraction of the many, many more items in storage.”

The son of a librarian, Wiseman has a soft spot for bookstores, one favourite being Dead Souls in Dunedin, whose owner also handprints local authors’ works.

Supplied Tiny house Iona in Whanganui is made from the hull of an historic vessel.

Both Jackson and Wiseman were also particularly impressed with the small West Coast town of Reefton where, in addition to several vintage stores, you’ll find a classic Kiwi pub and a gin distillery.

Top tips for treasure hunters include setting aside a decent stretch of time to comb over secondhand stores as “practically every single item” is unique, and you need to “carefully consider whether it would fit into your home or wardrobe”.

Jackson and Wiseman also recommend store owners for advice if you’re struggling to find what you’re looking for as they typically have “encyclopedic knowledge” about their area of interest and extra stock stored elsewhere. They remember old collectors’ saying “Nothing haunts you like the vintage you didn’t buy”.

“If you love it, get it, as it’s pretty much guaranteed that you will never see that particular item again,” Jackson says.

Supplied Worlds End – Antiques to Oddities in Hunterville stocks antique and mid-century modern items, with a focus on the unusual.

Five of Jackson and Wiseman’s top picks for vintage treasure hunters

Trawling vintage and retro stores is a brilliant past-time when travelling.

Oamaru

We can’t pick just one store in this incredible town. Some of the many gems include Oasis Oamaru, Buggy Robot Gallery, Slightly Foxed Secondhand Books and Arthur’s Antiques. Once you’ve worked your way around the historic precinct, get a tasty beer from microbrewery Craftwork and if you’ve worked up an appetite check out Cucina for dinner. Delicious!

Waipā

A district in the Waikato that is punching well above its weight in terms of an amazing selection of antique, vintage and charity stores. They’re slightly tucked out of the way and off the main drag, so often have fantastic stock available.

Christchurch

There are so many vintage and secondhand stores to choose from, you could spend a week there and still not see them all. One particular favourite is the Woolston Emporium: basically a secondhand mall with eight amazing vintage retailers in one giant space. Pop along to Claude’s Kitchen to stay fuelled while hunting for treasures.

Supplied Katie Brown, director of Whanganui lighting and design store Brown & Co, handpicks items by New Zealand artists.

Hastings

A fantastic alternative to the higher profile Napier there’s the stunning So Vintage, a specialist in French vintage furniture and home wares. Coffee from Cupple, a bite at the Long Island Deli and refreshments from the Common Room, are all recommended as you explore other fabulous independent stores or visit Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga – Hastings City Art Gallery.

Hunterville

This is cheating as there are not one but five mind-blowing stores owned by one couple along one historic strip. Once done, pop around the corner to get a coffee and sausage roll from Relish Rangitīkei.

Spotlight on Whanganui: Top picks from the My Home Town guide

Supplied Maria Lane is one of the couple’s top picks for grabbing a bite in Whanganui.

Crickle Creek Trading

Stocking an array of quality vintage, retro, mantiques and collectables, they're passionate about lessening their carbon footprint and do their best to provide quality goods that are locally and nationally sourced.

Brown & Co

This lighting and design store is a celebration of contemporary craftsmanship. Selected for their uniqueness, rich aesthetic and high quality, the store showcases some truly beautiful things. We particularly love the glasswork.

Maria Lane

If you're hungry and looking for great food and service in a funky setting right in the centre of Whanganui, this is the place for you. With a diverse and constantly changing menu and a great wine list.

Iona Tiny House

Made from the timber hull of the historic vessel, Iona, this local gem is set on the banks of the Whanganui river and is only 10 minutes walk from the centre of town. It's the perfect place to relax and there's even an outdoor hot tub.

supplied Collectors Anonymous, by Rose Jackson and Matt Wiseman.

We have five copies of Collector’s Anonymous to give away. Email theforeverproject@stuff.co.nz with your slow travel tip to be in to win.